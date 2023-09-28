New England Patriots links 9/28/23 - Fixing the downfield passing game

More chunk plays! More downfield passing plays! The pundits have determined what needs to be done to fix the Patriots offense —and they’re not wrong. Last week the team showed improvement in the run game so I expect we’ll start to see more explosive plays too. But deep passes need more time to develop. If the health of the offensive line holds up, and the outside receivers find ways to gain separation (and hold on to the ball), the rest will follow. They’re working on it. They’re close. But ‘almost’ doesn’t cut it in football.

With continued effort — and a brighter, hotter light in Will Grier’s eyes, the Pats will get the edge they need in Dallas.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS