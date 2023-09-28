Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

September has reached the rearview with recognition for Christian Gonzalez.

The New England Patriots cornerback has been named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month, the organization announced Thursday.

First sack, first pick, first honor.@chrisgonzo28 has been named Defensive Rookie of the Month: https://t.co/iUxcQn6vE2 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 28, 2023

Gonzalez, 21, started all three games in the secondary and stayed in for 100 percent of the defensive snaps through matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft did so while crossing paths with the wide receiver likes of DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill and Garrett Wilson.

And against quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, arrived his first career sack and first career interception.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound former transfer from Colorado to Oregon stands with 16 total tackles and is the lone rookie with a pass defensed in each of the first three weeks.

Gonzalez marks the fifth player in franchise history take home monthly rookie honors. Before him, there was quarterback Mac Jones in 2021, defensive end Chandler Jones in 2012, linebacker Jerod Mayo in 2008, as well as wide receiver Deion Branch in 2002.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud accompanied the corner as the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Up next is October and the Dallas Cowboys. Sunday’s kickoff at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.