Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Thursday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season is set to be kicked off in Green Bay with a divisional matchup between the Packers (+2) and Detroit Lions (-2).

From a New England (+6.5) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 4.

8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1): Go good game! With an all NFC matchup and neither opponent on New England’s schedule, the Thursday night matchup will have no major impact on the Patriots. So, sit back and root for a good game to kickoff the football week.

