 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for in Thursday Night Football

Week 4 kicks off in Green Bay.

By Brian Hines
/ new
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season is set to be kicked off in Green Bay with a divisional matchup between the Packers (+2) and Detroit Lions (-2).

From a New England (+6.5) perspective, here’s who Patriots fans should be rooting for. Welcome to our Thursday night Patriots Rooting Guide for Week 4.

8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1): Go good game! With an all NFC matchup and neither opponent on New England’s schedule, the Thursday night matchup will have no major impact on the Patriots. So, sit back and root for a good game to kickoff the football week.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s Thursday night action.

If you’re looking to make your own pick on the game, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...