Patriots vs. Cowboys Thursday injury report: Five remain limited for New England

Perfect practice attendance continued into Thursday for the New England Patriots.

But five members of the active roster continued to be limited as the road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys nears, including recent departures in starting guard Cole Strange and starting defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

No players listed

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith (knee)

The Cowboys began the week without a trio of starting offensive linemen. Yet only one of whom remained sidelined on Thursday. Smith, who had been questionable, did not play in last Sunday’s 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals due to a knee injury. The left tackle stands as an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and member of the NFL’s latest All-Decade team.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Sidy Sow (concussion)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

Cowboys

RB Tony Pollard (not injury related — rest)

G Zack Martin (ankle)

G Chuma Edoga (elbow)

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)

Strange and Godchaux did not finish what became a 15-10 win over the New York Jets last weekend at MetLife Stadium. Due to knee and ankle ailments, respectively, both have since practiced in a partial capacity along with the remainder of New England’s handful. Sow and Jones have missed consecutive games. The rookie guard entered the NFL’s concussion protocol following the season opener. The veteran cornerback, meanwhile, has been inactive since his initial 53 defensive snaps due to an ankle injury.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Cowboys

WR CeeDee Lamb (not injury related — rest)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (not injury related — rest)

No Patriots graduated to full participation on Thursday, but Lamb and Lawrence both did for the Cowboys. The starters out wide and off the edge sat out the previous practice for rest reasons before returning.