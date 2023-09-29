New England Patriots links 9/29/23 - Week 4 Patriots at Cowboys: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

The Patriots have a decent chance to win this weekend despite the prognostications of doom. Last year it took overtime for the Cowboys to get the win. This year New England has a better team, a better offensive coordinator, and will have a better game-plan. As long as they keep up the no-turnover habit and play disciplined football, they should be okay. This game will be played in Dallas but I don’t think it will negatively affect the team. In 2022, the Patriots had a 4-5 record at home, and 4-4 on the road. The only game they won this year was on the road.

I love that the run game got a boost of effectiveness last week. It’s only a matter of time before Rhamondre Stevenson figures out how to get free again. It makes me wonder if he’s missing former RB coach Ivan Fears’ voice in his ear, “North-south, north-south.” If Zeke gets extra attention from his former teammates, they’ll need Rhamondre to pick up some yards. Plus, I just like him and root for him to do well.

Let’s get ‘er done, Patriots. They can finish the first quarter of the season 2-2, and that’s a solid place to be. Go Pats!

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

VIEW FROM DALLAS