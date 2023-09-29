New England Patriots links 9/29/23 - Week 4 Patriots at Cowboys: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

The Patriots have a decent chance to win this weekend despite the prognostications of doom. Last year it took overtime for the Cowboys to get the win. This year New England has a better team, a better offensive coordinator, and will have a better game-plan. As long as they keep up the no-turnover habit and play disciplined football, they should be okay. This game will be played in Dallas but I don’t think it will negatively affect the team. In 2022, the Patriots had a 4-5 record at home, and 4-4 on the road. The only game they won this year was on the road.
I love that the run game got a boost of effectiveness last week. It’s only a matter of time before Rhamondre Stevenson figures out how to get free again. It makes me wonder if he’s missing former RB coach Ivan Fears’ voice in his ear, “North-south, north-south.” If Zeke gets extra attention from his former teammates, they’ll need Rhamondre to pick up some yards. Plus, I just like him and root for him to do well.
Let’s get ‘er done, Patriots. They can finish the first quarter of the season 2-2, and that’s a solid place to be. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Cowboys updated Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Gameplan: Keys to victory and marquee matchups in Sunday’s showdown vs. the Cowboys in Dallas. 1. Defensive Key:Let the Cowboys offense keep the score down by going toe-to-toe in the run game.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 key things to watch as the Patriots eye big road test in Dallas. 1. Slow down Dak.
- Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez named Defensive Rookie of the Month for September.
- Evan Lazar takes us inside Christian Gonzalez’s Defensive Rookie of the Month campaign.
- Press Conferences: Jabrill Peppers - Will Grier - Mike Gesicki - Deatrich Wise - Pharaoh Brown - Matthew Judon - Lawrence Guy.
- What They’re Saying: Dallas Cowboys.
- Alexandra Francisco tells us how Matthew Slater and his teammates volunteered in the community this week.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Bill Belichick will be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at his annual Huddle fundraiser.
- Preview: Matchups to watch during Patriots-Cowboys. (5.24 min. video)
- Belestrator: Spotlighting Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and more Cowboys playmakers. (3 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets recap, Cowboys preview, Pharaoh Brown 1-on-1. (22 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: Week 4 picks, matchups to watch vs. Cowboys, Christian Gonzalez Rookie of the Month. (2 hrs)
- Catch 22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth pick their studs, three duds from Pats-Jets, key matchups against the Cowboys. Plus, practice report, roster rundown and more. (2 hrs.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to a Patriots victory over Dallas. 1. Tempo: ...I want to see up-tempo. Push the red button kid. Go no huddle. Script it out, switch it up, and get it done.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Week 4 Patriots-Cowboys: Key matchups, prediction. Patriots RBs vs. Cowboys front seven — Edge New England. The Patriots’ running game came alive a bit against the Jets; ... While it wasn’t dominant, it allowed them to control the tempo and the clock. It was the first time the starting unit had played together all season. ... But the Jets have a terrific DL, so those numbers look better than they do at first glance.
- Mike Kadlick identifies 3 crucial clashes in the Week 4 matchup in Dallas. 1. Christian Gonzalez vs. CeeDee Lamb.
- Conor Ryan spotlights four matchups the Patriots need to win this Sunday. Stopping Micah Parsons will be a tough test for Trent Brown and the O-line.
- Alex Barth looks at Pats-Cowboys key matchups: Slowing Micah Parsons, if possible. Establish the run; More.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Chris Mason and Mark Daniels identifying one specific key that could help lift the offense: Rhamondre Stevenson has to start breaking more tackles.
- Andy Hart looks at where the Pats missing offensive spark will come from; The unit needs to get a jolt from somewhere.
- Nick O’Malley gives us his Pats-Cowboys Anti-analysis: Why does Bill Belichick know so much about Taylor Swift?
- Andy Hart gives us a Pats stats check-in: The Patriots defense ranks high. But the offense may rank higher than might be expected at this point compared to the rest of the league.
- Chris Mason reports Christian Gonzalez earns his first award and is the 5th Patriots player to win it.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Matthew Judon has officially cemented his Patriots legacy with latest performance.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Notebook: Questions continue on offense, “No one is coming”, Defensive line injuries remain an issue; More.
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots mailbag: Could Tyquan Thornton take snaps from JuJu Smith-Schuster?
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: Questions on Mac Jones, the offense’s identity, Zeke Elliott, YMCA hoops; More.
- Conor Ryan relays Ty Law clapping back at Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger: “Jerome Bettis, you are full of s—. Absolutely full of s—. First of all, it’s fourth-and-one. What is your nickname? The Bus. We know you’re getting the ball! Fourth-and-one, big ass running back in the back. You’re getting the ball. Don’t be mad at us because your O-line can’t block.”
NATIONAL NEWS
- Game Preview (NFL.com) New England at Dallas. (5.30 min. video) Ten of Ten pick Cowboys to win.
- Mike Tanier (The Messenger) NFL Mailbag: Vikings play in a lot of close games… or do they? Plus, context on the Dolphins historic offensive start, a Purdy/Minshew/Daniel Jones switcheroo, Fields’ future in Chicago, a question on the Patriots QBs, a new proposal for the MVP award, and more.
- Amelia Probst (PFF) NFL Week 4 analytical QB rankings.
- Khaled Elsayed (PFF) The best players in PFF’s pass-rush metrics. Josh Uche, Matt Judon get mentions.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Could the NFL see a three-team trade again? Here are two blockbuster deals that would shock the league.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Team Needs Tracker: One upcoming free agent, one 2024 Draft prospect for all 32 teams
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Free agency lookahead: Which 2023 players in contract years are helping or hurting their cause? No Pats.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Week 4 NFL picks: Dynamic Dolphins poised to beat Bills in Buffalo? Eagles, 49ers stay undefeated. All five pick Cowboys to win.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 4 NFL picks against the spread. Patriots (+6.5), Dolphins (+3)
VIEW FROM DALLAS
- Mike Poland (Blogging The Boys) Position battleground (offense): Cowboys vs. Patriots head-to-head breakdown.
- Patrik Walker (DallasCowboys) Science Lab: Cowboys offense is likely a lit fuse. It’s three weeks into the 2023 season and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to locate the explosiveness within their new-look offense, dubbed the “Texas Coast”, and there are a variety of factors as to why that is...
- Tom Ryle (Blogging the Boys) 3 thoughts on the Cowboys’ loss and how to move forward. They need to get things fixed fast before the Patriots come to town.
- Nick Eatman (DallasCowboys) Big Picture: 10 big storylines for Patriots & Cowboys.
- Mickey Spagnola (DallasCowboys) Stopping the run rears its ugly head.
- Patrik Walker & Nick Harris (DallasCowboys) Mailbag: Why no touchdowns from receivers?
- David Moore, et al (Dallas News) Cowboys roundtable: Evaluating Micah Parsons’ MVP chances, Ezekiel Elliott’s Dallas legacy.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Jerry Jones: Cowboys’ red-zone struggles ‘not a long-range concern’.
