Patriots vs. Cowboys Friday injury report: Jonathan Jones, Shaun Wade among five questionable

The New England Patriots opened and closed Dallas Cowboys week with perfect attendance.

Five members of the active roster have since been listed as questionable for the trip to Texas, including a pair of cornerbacks. Shaun Wade was added to the limited on Friday due to a shoulder injury. Jonathan Jones, meanwhile, has missed consecutive starts due to an ankle injury.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at AT&T Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

No players listed

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith (knee)

No Patriots have been ruled out for Sunday, but the Cowboys will be without an NFL All-Decade selection at left tackle. It will mark the second missed game of the fall for Smith, who remained a non-participant throughout preparations. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro was a late arrival on the injury report last weekend due to a knee ailment. An additional two starting offensive linemen are questionable for Dallas.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

G Cole Strange (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (ankle)

DT Christian Barmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (ankle)

CB Shaun Wade (shoulder)

Cowboys

TE Peyton Hendershot (ankle)

G Zack Martin (ankle)

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring)

Rookie guard Sidy Sow, who played all 80 offensive snaps in the season opener, has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol as well as New England’s injury report. The five listed as questionable each practiced in a limited capacity in Friday’s rainy conditions. Strange on the interior O-line, Godchaux and Barmore on the interior D-line, plus Jones had all previously been partial participants for the Patriots. Wade’s addition comes a week after he stepped into a shorthanded secondary and handled 60 percent of the workload.