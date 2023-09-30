College football game day: Week 5 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the fifth weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread.

Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including matchups between No. 8 USC and upstart Colorado, No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas, No. 13 LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 17. Duke.

CFB Week 5: Saturday Schedule Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Road Team Home Team Kickoff Time TV Location Penn State (6) Northwestern 12:00 PM BTN Ryan Field, Evanston, IL USC (8) Colorado 12:00 PM FOX Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Florida (22) Kentucky 12:00 PM ESPN Kroger Field, Lexington, KY Texas A&M Arkansas 12:00 PM SECN AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX Louisiana Minnesota 12:00 PM BTN Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Utah State UConn 12:00 PM CBSSN Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT Clemson Syracuse 12:00 PM ABC JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY UAB Tulane 12:00 PM ESPN 2 Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA South Alabama James Madison 12:00 PM ESPN U Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA Buffalo Akron 12:00 PM ESPN+ InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH Eastern Michigan Central Michigan 1:30 PM ESPN+ Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI Virginia Boston College 2:00 PM CW NETWORK Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Miami (OH) Kent State 2:30 PM ESPN+ Dix Stadium, Kent, OH Arizona State California 3:00 PM PAC12 California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Georgia (1) Auburn 3:30 PM CBS Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL Michigan (2) Nebraska 3:30 PM FOX Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Kansas (24) Texas (3) 3:30 PM ABC DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX Indiana Maryland 3:30 PM BTN SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Illinois Purdue 3:30 PM Peacock Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Wagner Rutgers 3:30 PM BTN SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Bowling Green Georgia Tech 3:30 PM ACCN Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA Houston Texas Tech 3:30 PM FS2 Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX Baylor UCF 3:30 PM FS1 FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL Arkansas State Massachusetts 3:30 PM ESPN+ Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA South Florida Navy 3:30 PM CBSSN Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD Old Dominion Marshall 3:30 PM ESPN+ Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV Ball State Western Michigan 3:30 PM ESPN+ Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI Northern Illinois Toledo 3:30 PM ESPN U Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH Missouri (23) Vanderbilt 4:00 PM SECN FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN Boise State Memphis 4:00 PM ESPN 2 Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN Hawai'i UNLV 4:00 PM Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV New Mexico Wyoming 4:00 PM Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY LSU (13) Ole Miss (20) 6:00 PM ESPN Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS Oregon (9) Stanford 6:30 PM PAC12 Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA Iowa State Oklahoma (14) 7:00 PM FS1 Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK East Carolina Rice 7:00 PM ESPN+ Rice Stadium, Houston, TX Abilene Christian North Texas 7:00 PM ESPN+ DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX Coastal Carolina Georgia Southern 7:00 PM NFLN Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA Troy Georgia State 7:00 PM ESPN+ Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA Texas State Southern Miss 7:00 PM ESPN+ M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS Utah Tech Colorado State 7:00 PM Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO Notre Dame (11) Duke (17) 7:30 PM ABC Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC South Carolina Tennessee (21) 7:30 PM SECN Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Michigan State Iowa 7:30 PM NBC Peacock Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA Charlotte SMU 7:30 PM ESPN U Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX Pittsburgh Virginia Tech 8:00 PM ACCN Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA West Virginia TCU 8:00 PM ESPN 2 Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Appalachian State UL Monroe 8:00 PM ESPN+ Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA San Diego State Air Force 8:00 PM CBSSN Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO Alabama (12) Mississippi State 9:00 PM ESPN Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Washington (7) Arizona 10:00 PM PAC12 Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Nevada Fresno State (25) 10:30 PM FS1 Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA

