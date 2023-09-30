College football game day: Week 5 games, how to watch, and open thread

Welcome to the fifth weekend of the 2023 college football season — and another Pats Pulpit college open thread.
Before talking ball, let’s take a look at today’s slate of games, including matchups between No. 8 USC and upstart Colorado, No. 24 Kansas and No. 3 Texas, No. 13 LSU and No. 20 Ole Miss, and No. 11 Notre Dame and No. 17. Duke.
CFB Week 5: Saturday Schedule
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Road Team
|Home Team
|Kickoff Time
|TV
|Location
|Penn State (6)
|Northwestern
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Ryan Field, Evanston, IL
|USC (8)
|Colorado
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Florida (22)
|Kentucky
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|Kroger Field, Lexington, KY
|Texas A&M
|Arkansas
|12:00 PM
|SECN
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
|Louisiana
|Minnesota
|12:00 PM
|BTN
|Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
|Utah State
|UConn
|12:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT
|Clemson
|Syracuse
|12:00 PM
|ABC
|JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
|UAB
|Tulane
|12:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA
|South Alabama
|James Madison
|12:00 PM
|ESPN U
|Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field, Harrisonburg, VA
|Buffalo
|Akron
|12:00 PM
|ESPN+
|InfoCision Stadium, Akron, OH
|Eastern Michigan
|Central Michigan
|1:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, MI
|Virginia
|Boston College
|2:00 PM
|CW NETWORK
|Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA
|Miami (OH)
|Kent State
|2:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Dix Stadium, Kent, OH
|Arizona State
|California
|3:00 PM
|PAC12
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|Georgia (1)
|Auburn
|3:30 PM
|CBS
|Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL
|Michigan (2)
|Nebraska
|3:30 PM
|FOX
|Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
|Kansas (24)
|Texas (3)
|3:30 PM
|ABC
|DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX
|Indiana
|Maryland
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|SECU Stadium, College Park, MD
|Illinois
|Purdue
|3:30 PM
|Peacock
|Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN
|Wagner
|Rutgers
|3:30 PM
|BTN
|SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ
|Bowling Green
|Georgia Tech
|3:30 PM
|ACCN
|Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Houston
|Texas Tech
|3:30 PM
|FS2
|Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
|Baylor
|UCF
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL
|Arkansas State
|Massachusetts
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, MA
|South Florida
|Navy
|3:30 PM
|CBSSN
|Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
|Old Dominion
|Marshall
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Huntington, WV
|Ball State
|Western Michigan
|3:30 PM
|ESPN+
|Waldo Stadium, Kalamazoo, MI
|Northern Illinois
|Toledo
|3:30 PM
|ESPN U
|Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH
|Missouri (23)
|Vanderbilt
|4:00 PM
|SECN
|FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN
|Boise State
|Memphis
|4:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
|Hawai'i
|UNLV
|4:00 PM
|Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
|New Mexico
|Wyoming
|4:00 PM
|Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY
|LSU (13)
|Ole Miss (20)
|6:00 PM
|ESPN
|Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS
|Oregon (9)
|Stanford
|6:30 PM
|PAC12
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Iowa State
|Oklahoma (14)
|7:00 PM
|FS1
|Memorial Stadium, Norman, OK
|East Carolina
|Rice
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
|Abilene Christian
|North Texas
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX
|Coastal Carolina
|Georgia Southern
|7:00 PM
|NFLN
|Allen E. Paulson Stadium, Statesboro, GA
|Troy
|Georgia State
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA
|Texas State
|Southern Miss
|7:00 PM
|ESPN+
|M. M. Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS
|Utah Tech
|Colorado State
|7:00 PM
|Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
|Notre Dame (11)
|Duke (17)
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
|South Carolina
|Tennessee (21)
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN
|Michigan State
|Iowa
|7:30 PM
|NBC Peacock
|Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA
|Charlotte
|SMU
|7:30 PM
|ESPN U
|Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
|Pittsburgh
|Virginia Tech
|8:00 PM
|ACCN
|Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA
|West Virginia
|TCU
|8:00 PM
|ESPN 2
|Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
|Appalachian State
|UL Monroe
|8:00 PM
|ESPN+
|Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA
|San Diego State
|Air Force
|8:00 PM
|CBSSN
|Falcon Stadium, USAF Academy, CO
|Alabama (12)
|Mississippi State
|9:00 PM
|ESPN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|Washington (7)
|Arizona
|10:00 PM
|PAC12
|Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
|Nevada
|Fresno State (25)
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|Bulldog Stadium, Fresno, CA
Please head down to the comment section to discuss today’s games. And if you want to discuss any other issues regarding the New England Patriots, the NFL, or anything else, please head over to our weekend open thread.
Loading comments...