Patriots downgrade starters Cole Strange, Jonathan Jones to out for Week 4 against Cowboys

The New England Patriots will be short two starters against the Dallas Cowboys.

Guard Cole Strange and cornerback Jonathan Jones have been downgraded to out for the road matchup at AT&T Stadium, the organization announced Saturday.

Both had been listed as questionable on the final injury report after beginning and ending the week as limited participants.

Strange, 25, departed in the third quarter of what became a 15-10 win over the New York Jets last Sunday. Previously inactive for the season opener due to a knee injury suffered in training camp, the 2022 first-round draft choice out of Chattanooga has played 118 offensive snaps this campaign. In his absence, rookie Atonio Mafi has stepped in on the left side of the interior line.

Jones, 30, will miss his third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The 2016 undrafted arrival from Auburn recorded one tackle and one pass deflection to begin September while seeing 80 percent of the defensive downs versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots started in base personnel following his downgrade last weekend, with NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Christian Gonzalez across from Myles Bryant at cornerback.

Three remain questionable for New England. Defensive tackles Davon Godchaux (ankle) and Christian Barmore (knee) as well as corner Shaun Wade (shoulder) traveled with the team to Texas.

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.