Patriots elevate defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. from practice squad ahead of Cowboys matchup

Jeremiah Pharms Jr. is on track to play his first NFL snaps beyond the preseason at AT&T Stadium.

The New England Patriots have elevated the well-traveled defensive tackle from the practice squad in advance of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, per the transaction wire.

Pharms, 26, went undrafted in 2019 following stops at Sacramento City College, San Joaquin Delta College and Friends University. He played for the Champions Indoor Football League’s Witchita Force and the USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers before signing with New England leading up to training camp in 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Pharms spent the duration of last campaign on the practice squad in Foxborough and reached a futures contract in January. He would go on to record 11 tackles through three preseason appearances before clearing waivers at the league’s deadline.

“Pharms is a good example last year,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in August. “A guy that came in and was in good shape and played well, played hard, was productive. His career is still continuing. Guys like that, they are able to take advantage of that opportunity, so that’s been good for players like that to get that extra shot.”

The son of former fullback, linebacker and Cleveland Browns fifth-round draft choice Jeremiah Pharms Sr. is scheduled to revert to the practice squad on Monday.

A spot on the 53-man roster remains open following the placement of defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve.

Guard Cole Strange and cornerback Jonathan Jones were both downgraded to out before the team traveled to Texas, leaving three questionable from the final injury report, including starting defensive tackles Davon Godchaux and Christian Barmore.

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.