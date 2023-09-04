Labor Day Patriots Notes: Cutdown week showed how New England feels about its current team

With training camp and preseason in the books, and the roster having been trimmed to 53 player, the New England Patriots and the rest of the NFL are officially on to the regular season.

Our focus this coming week will be on the seaon opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, naturally. For now, however, let’s take one final look back at the week that was to clean out the notebook and take a look at some of the stories or angles we have not yet been able to cover.

Welcome to this week’s edition of our Sunday Labor Day Patriots Notes.

Cutdown week decisions show how the Patriots feel about their current team: At least when it comes to the Patriots, the old saying of actions speaking louder than words is very much still true.

Sure, having the notoriously tight-lipped Bill Belichick as head coach means there are not a lot of words to begin with. However, the Patriots have shown time and again in the past that they can be pretty transparent. This year’s roster cuts were no exception.

Sure, there always is a bit of a grey area evaluating moves without having all the information available. That said, the decisions made over the last week still reflect how they feel about their team.

Bailey Zappe is not a long-term solution as a backup, let alone a starter: Entering the offseason, there was speculation in media and fan circles whether or not the sophomore quarterback would be able to unseat starting quarterback Mac Jones. That supposed competition never materialized — Jones hoarded starter reps throughout the offseason and training camp — and was definitely put to rest with Zappe’s release. That move and the risk of exposing him to waivers makes it clear that New England does not see him as a viable starting solution, nor a backup definitely worth holding onto.

The young running backs did not develop as hoped: The Patriots invested a pair of draft picks in its running back group last year, and the return on their investment has been disappointing: fourth-rounder Pierre Strong Jr. was just traded to Cleveland, with sixth-rounder Kevin Harris on the practice squad after getting released a second time in two years. New England had hoped to find at least one reliable contributor out of the duo, but it did not get it.

There are legitimate worries about the offensive line: The Patriots are not swinging trades for the sake of swinging trades; they are actively trying to bolster their roster by addressing its weaknesses. It is clear that the offensive line, and the tackle position in particular, is the biggest at the moment. Even with Calvin Anderson returning from the non-football illness list, the team saw the need to bring two more players in from the outside to help bolster the group and maybe even find a potentially suitable starter.

Myles Bryant has value: Few players in New England have received as much criticism over the last few years as defensive back Myles Bryant. While some of it is justified, it is clear that the Patriots see value in having him on the roster over some other defensive backs. It is not hard to see why: for all his athletic shortcomings, the former undrafted rookie is a smart and positionally flexible player who can be inserted into the lineup without needing much of a lead-up time.

New England feels better about its rookie kicker than its rookie punter: The Patriots’ place kicker battle ended with Chad Ryland on the roster and Nick Folk in Tennessee. At punter, meanwhile, the club went a different route: while Bryce Baringer is on the 53-man team, Corliss Waitman was retained on the practice squad — a sign that the punter position, for whichever reason, is not seen in the same light as the kicker spot.

With the Patriots moving around three dozen players ahead of last week’s roster cutdown deadline, numerous other takeaways can be found. However, those five are among the most striking from our perspective.

Several teams tried signing Bailey Zappe: Even though the Patriots decided to waive the aforementioned Bailey Zappe, the sophomore QB ended up staying put and returning through the New England practice squad. That decision was not made because of a lack of opportunity: according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, seven other teams tried signing him to their own practice squads.

Zappe signing with the Patriots, however, does make sense. He knows the system and coaches, and at the time was the clear-cut QB2 behind Mac Jones. The addition of 2022 third-round draft pick Matt Corral complicates his outlook, but he should still have a chance to compete for the No. 2 quarterback spot at least early on in the season.

Patriots were the only team to put in a waiver claim for Matt Corral: Speaking of Matt Corral, he was claimed off waivers by the Patriots last week. They did not face a lot of competition, though: as first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, they were the only team to put in a claim.

Why would they do something the other 30 claim-eligible team decided against? An educated guess would be that they are enamoured with the natural athleticism they saw first-hand during joint practices last summer, and believe that his technical shortcomings are fixable.

Projecting team captains for the 2023 season: With the regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up later this week, the Patriots will soon also vote on their team captains for the upcoming season. Who will get the honor in 2023? Based on previous seasons and the players currently under contract, here are our best guesses:

QB Mac Jones: Jones was voted a captain last year, and has been praised time and again for his qualities as a teammate and leader. A no-brainer.

C David Andrews: Andrews has been named a captain each of the last six seasons. His status as the leader of the offensive line and the unit as a whole will not change anytime soon.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.: A first-time captain last season, Wise Jr. is an upbeat persona and one of the team’s most reliable players — a tone-setter on and off the field. Hence, why he will be named captain again.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley: With Devin McCourty retired, Bentley is the prime candidate to take over as the defense’s emotional leader. He also will return to captain status for a second straight year and third overall.

S Jabrill Peppers: One of Peppers, Jonathan Jones or Jalen Mills seems destined to be named a captain this year in lieu of McCourty. Our vote goes to Peppers, a hard-hitting safety and expert trash talker.

ST Matthew Slater: The veteran special teamer was voted a captain each of the last 11 seasons. He is a tone-setter in the locker room, and a role model for his teammates.

The Patriots will announce their 2023 captains in the coming days.

New England is a popular starting destination for NFL careers: The Patriots’ initial 53-man roster featured 32 so-called “home grown” players — a rate of 60.4 percent (one that has since decreased to 58.5 due to the Tyquan Thornton/Matt Corral exchange) — who have gotten their start in the league with the very same organization. In general, New England is a popular entry destination for pro football players.

According to a recent analysis by Nick Korte of Over the Cap, the club gave 71 players its start. Only four teams have produced more NFL talent.

Here's the whole list.



Mean is 60.1875, median is 59. https://t.co/cmI1kpS6Ze pic.twitter.com/DLOlu4rhxr — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) August 30, 2023

Setting up the week ahead: It’s regular season, friends. The Patriots will play their first game of the 2023 season on Sunday, hosting the Eagles for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Before that game, which will also honor long-time starting-quarterback Tom Brady, a few other things will happen.

For starters, the Patriots will return to the practice fields — starting with a session on Monday afternoon. Additionally, they will need to start filing injury reports beginning on Wednesday.

Also, the NFL will end its Top-51 salary cap calculation. By 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, all 53 players on a team’s active roster will count toward the cap as opposed to the 51 most expensive during the offseason.