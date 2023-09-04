Join the Pats Pulpit 2023 Survivor contest

The NFL season is just around the corner, which means survivor pools are back. And more importantly, we’ll have a pair of free pools this year with prizes, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook!

Unlike fantasy football or regular betting, there is no need to set weekly lineups or worry about point spreads. Instead, nothing else matters in survivor pools except whether or not the lone team you pick each week wins or losses.

Each week, players in the pool will choose one team they expect to win. If your team wins in Week 1, you will advance forward. If your team losses or finishes in a tie, you are eliminated. Each week, you must also select a team you haven’t chosen in the past - which is where the strategy comes to play.

Things such as individual matchups, home-field advantage, injuries, and anything else that happens in the football world can impact your decisions. But as long as you can pick one new winner each week, you will advance.

The goal is to be the last person standing, or the survivor.

Make sure to play along with us below where we will also feature bonus contests throughout the season. That includes a $250 prize in Week 1 and additional contest for $100 in Week 5 for those who remaining standing.