New England Patriots links 9/04/23 - Burning questions, previews, debates and high expectations

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions face Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The real season kicks off on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET in Foxborough with the Patriots taking on the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles. Nothing like starting a fresh year jumping straight into the fire. This will be a test for everyone — Bill Belichick, Bill O’Brien, new OL coach Adrian Klemm, the rookies, the veterans, offense, defense, special teams... the works. On a good note, the Eagles won’t have much film to work with. The element of surprise is real, for everyone.
“How will it all come together?” is a valid pre-Week 1 question and that’s what kicks off the today’s links. While the Patriots register barely a bump for the Bills’ (or Jets’) road to the the AFC East division title, they are a non-factor in the Chief’s AFC path to a Super Bowl berth. So be prepared for that when you peruse the season predictions and previews below. Nowhere to go but UP, right? I love a good surprise.
TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault addresses 5 burning season-opening questions. 1. How does the revamped offense come together?
- Evan Lazar examines how the Patriots are replacing Devin McCourty.
- Evan Lazar’s Film Review: What QB Matt Corral and WR Jalen Reagor could bring to the Patriots.
- Mike Dussault reports Tom Brady kept a rookie diary from Training Camp 2000. /Pretty cool.
- From the Archives: Tom Brady’s first conference call with the media.
- Photos: Rare pictures from Tom Brady’s rookie season with the Patriots in 2000.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Rhamondre Stevenson excited about teaming with Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield; It was a blunder allowing Riley Reiff play in the preseason. Reiff has been sidelined after getting injured; Mike Onwenu may be again forced into playing right tackle because of injuries; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: The roster is set…for now; What’s intriguing about Matt Corral; Kendrick Bourne, T.J. Luther, Jalen Reagor; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Patriots’ rookie expectations are high; The bloom is off the 2022 rookie group; Matt Corral gets a fresh start behind Mac Jones; First-year OL coach Adrian Klemm has his work cut out for him; More.
- Mike Kadlick resets the offense following the latest roster moves.
- Doug Kyed and Andrew Callahan Point/Counterpoint debate: Will the Patriots make the playoffs? They’re widely projected to finish fourth in the division and face the NFL’s toughest schedule. Exceeding expectations would require Mac Jones’ best season yet, maintaining an elite defense and fixing their special teams.
- Doug Kyed calls this a career-defining year for Mac Jones. NFL scouts and executives weigh in on whether Jones can rebound in Year 3.
- Matt Dolloff says it’s really all on Mac Jones now. Entering a crucial third season, Mac Jones should have enough support around him to prove what he can be for New England.
- Doug Kyed’s AFC East Preview: Can the Patriots, Dolphins or Jets upset the Bills?
- Doug Kyed posts the Herald’s 2023 NFL season preview: Super Bowl predictions, division picks and award winners.
- Andrew Callahan lays out how success for the 2023 Patriots will be both simple and complicated.
- Matt Dolloff passes along an injury update for Tyquan Thornton’s shoulder injury.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) With opener looming against Patriots, Eagles still don’t have a punter on active roster.
- Lance Reynolds reports Devin McCourty will be recognized for his off-the-field contributions to New England. He will receive the ‘Embracing the Legacy Award’ from RFK Community Alliance in November.
- Mark Daniels highlights Bill Belichick explaining why he truly appreciates Tom Brady.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper’s Preseason recap/wrap-up with @Chudders_ (49 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss new additions QB Matt Corral and WR Jalen Reagor; and potential breakout candidates, roster surprises for 2023. (44 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: It shouldn’t be a surprise the Patriots cut both of Mac Jones’s backups. Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were both cut before Tuesday’s deadline, only to be signed back to the practice squad. Here’s why the move by New England makes sense.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scouts Notebook: Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL team previews 2023: Predictions, sleepers, depth charts.
- Experts Debate (NFL.com) 2023 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround? Patriots included.
- Season Predictions (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL quarterback rankings: Best and worst starting QBs for 2023. Mac Jones 26th.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best running backs for 2023 season. Rhamondre Stevenson 10th.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best wide receivers for the 2023 season, 1-30. No Pats.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best 15 tight ends for the 2023 season. No Pats.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best 30 defensive players for 2023. 27th Matthew Judon.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best head coaches for 2023. Bill Belichick No. 3.
- Seth Walder (ESPN Analytics) 2023 NFL simulation: 285 game predictions, including playoffs. Pats finish 7-8.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL MVP odds, picks.
- Mitch Goldich (SI) The Week 18 Sunday Night Football flex power rankings: Our annual look way ahead to the final week of the regular season.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Bob Raissman (NY Daily News) As new NFL season opens, still a year away from Tom Brady shaking up the Fox booth.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast returns on Monday.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Parcells gave $4 million to his former players who were in need.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) On brink of season, Michael Irvin’s status with NFL Network remains unknown.
