New England Patriots links 9/04/23 - Burning questions, previews, debates and high expectations

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season begins Thursday night when the Detroit Lions face Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The real season kicks off on Sunday at 4:25 pm ET in Foxborough with the Patriots taking on the top-ranked Philadelphia Eagles. Nothing like starting a fresh year jumping straight into the fire. This will be a test for everyone — Bill Belichick, Bill O’Brien, new OL coach Adrian Klemm, the rookies, the veterans, offense, defense, special teams... the works. On a good note, the Eagles won’t have much film to work with. The element of surprise is real, for everyone.

“How will it all come together?” is a valid pre-Week 1 question and that’s what kicks off the today’s links. While the Patriots register barely a bump for the Bills’ (or Jets’) road to the the AFC East division title, they are a non-factor in the Chief’s AFC path to a Super Bowl berth. So be prepared for that when you peruse the season predictions and previews below. Nowhere to go but UP, right? I love a good surprise.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR