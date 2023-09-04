The New England Patriots had to trim their roster down to 53 players by last Tuesday, and in the process of doing so made a variety of moves. They cut several players — some of whom later finding their way back via the practice squad — sent some to injury reserve lists, and also swung three trades.

While the net result of those trades did neither decrease nor increase the team’s roster size, they were still noteworthy moves. They also were not necessarily met with overwhelming enthusiasm as a look at the results from SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey show.

The same, by the way, is true for New England’s initial 53-man roster as well.

The most favorable of the three trades was the one that sent kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Folk entered training camp as the Patriots’ incumbent place kicker, but he ended up losing the job to fourth-round draft pick Chad Ryland.

The two other trades both involved the offensive tackle position. The first of those was a player-for-player exchange with the Cleveland Browns: New England received OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and gave up running back Pierre Strong Jr. in return. The fact that Strong Jr. was a fourth-round draft pick just a year ago and had shown some promise in limited action likely contributed to this trade receiving a C grade on 42 percent of polls.

The other tackle trade, meanwhile, was a 2024 sixth-rounder for the Minnesota Vikings’ Vederian Lowe. That move also did not spark considerable enthusiasm, which might have to do more with the position itself than the player: Lowe has some potential as a third/swing tackle.

As for the Patriots’ roster as a whole, it too received an average grade. 42 percent of participants gave it a C, with 36 going with a B and 15 with a D — a range that was very much also reflected in the Pats Pulpit comment section.

Obviously, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress and will be for the rest of the year. The same is true for how it is perceived: just because it does not look like an A-grade construct at the moment does not mean it cannot turn out to be one further down the line.

The first time we will actually get a glimpse at where it stands right now, however, comes this Sunday. Kicking off their regular season, the Patriots will host the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

