Pats Pulpit Reacts: Patriots earn average grades for initial 53-man roster, recent trade activity

New England was quite busy during roster cutdown week.

By Bernd Buchmasser and Kyle Thele
NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Patriots at Packers Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots had to trim their roster down to 53 players by last Tuesday, and in the process of doing so made a variety of moves. They cut several players — some of whom later finding their way back via the practice squad — sent some to injury reserve lists, and also swung three trades.

While the net result of those trades did neither decrease nor increase the team’s roster size, they were still noteworthy moves. They also were not necessarily met with overwhelming enthusiasm as a look at the results from SB Nation’s latest Reacts survey show.

The same, by the way, is true for New England’s initial 53-man roster as well.

The most favorable of the three trades was the one that sent kicker Nick Folk to the Tennessee Titans for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick. Folk entered training camp as the Patriots’ incumbent place kicker, but he ended up losing the job to fourth-round draft pick Chad Ryland.

The two other trades both involved the offensive tackle position. The first of those was a player-for-player exchange with the Cleveland Browns: New England received OT Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and gave up running back Pierre Strong Jr. in return. The fact that Strong Jr. was a fourth-round draft pick just a year ago and had shown some promise in limited action likely contributed to this trade receiving a C grade on 42 percent of polls.

The other tackle trade, meanwhile, was a 2024 sixth-rounder for the Minnesota Vikings’ Vederian Lowe. That move also did not spark considerable enthusiasm, which might have to do more with the position itself than the player: Lowe has some potential as a third/swing tackle.

As for the Patriots’ roster as a whole, it too received an average grade. 42 percent of participants gave it a C, with 36 going with a B and 15 with a D — a range that was very much also reflected in the Pats Pulpit comment section.

Welsh Patriot
That's a solid roster. Gave it a B, would have been an A were it not for Tackle situation.

bob3339
No. Roster is OK. If we have trust in legit OTs, then yes. It would be an A.
D and Special teams will be top 5 this year. The WR corp is above average. Sure, there's not Jefferson, Hill, etc... but there are a bunch of quality guys. Ram and Zeke are a GREAT 1-2 combo and Mac... Mac has a TON to prove.
Not saying this team is going to be great.... also not saying this team is bad. This is why they play the games. Hopefully, the issues/flaws/risks all fall our way this year.

DreithVader
It's ok
Somewhere between a B and B-
(Preliminary grade until after waivers and PS is established)
Mostly due to the O-line injury situation
Calvin being back and I heard that Strange was back at practice which is good
Everybody needs to realize that our starting o-line never took the field once this pre -season so hopefully the squad is fine once they can take the field
That being said my concern is the timing and if we can assemble a functional starting five for the start of the season
Mac is an obvious big question mark until he makes that go away
We will know more after the first few games of the season

andre10056
It's a fair to middlin' 53 as long as we have no injuries. I'd give it a C or D. Ability to withstand injuries at the QB and RB positions in particular grades out at a F. Ability to withstand injuries along the offensive line: I'd give it a D. So a lot of wishful thinking went into this roster construction and that won't change with "we have to learn the playbook" waiver wire pickups.
One QB with a bit more than a week to go before the season opener? I can hear opposing coaches laughing their behinds off like they did when Cole Strange was selected in the 1st round.

Obviously, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress and will be for the rest of the year. The same is true for how it is perceived: just because it does not look like an A-grade construct at the moment does not mean it cannot turn out to be one further down the line.

The first time we will actually get a glimpse at where it stands right now, however, comes this Sunday. Kicking off their regular season, the Patriots will host the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium.

