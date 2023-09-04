The New England Patriots entered the NFL’s cutdown week with four quarterback candidates on their roster. When the dust had settled and the team was trimmed down to 53 players, only one was left standing: starter Mac Jones was all alone in the room coming out of cutdown day — at least for a brief period of time.

While the Patriots opted not to retain the offseason’s QB3, Trace McSorley, it brought back Bailey Zappe and quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham via the practice squad. Additionally, New England also added another passer to its active roster, claiming sophomore Matt Corral after he himself was cut by the Carolina Panthers.

On Monday, Bill Belichick addressed the team’s quarterback merry-go-round for the first time since it picked up steam. When it comes to Zappe, the Patriots’ head coach expressed his happiness to keep working with him.

“All the roster decisions are based on what we feel like is best for our football team. There was a number of things involved there,” he said when asked about the decision to put Zappe on waivers in the first place. “But glad to have Bailey and continue to work with him. Still think he’s a good, young, developing player. So, we’ll keep working with him.”

Zappe was a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots last offseason and ended up seeing prominent action in four games with two starts. While he did perform well as a replacement for an injured Mac Jones, he ended up riding the bench for the remainder of the season.

Despite seeming carrying some momentum into Year 2, Zappe had an inconsistent summer and eventually ended up on the chopping block. He was not claimed, and despite receiving interest from seven other teams ended up re-joining the Patriots through their practice squad — staying in contention for the No. 2 job behind Jones.

The 24-year-old will compete against the Patriots’ newest QB, Matt Corral.

A third-round draft pick the same year as Zappe, Corral missed his entire rookie season with the Panthers after suffering a foot injury in a preseason game in New England. He was back on the field this year, but a new regime taking over in Carolina and the team adding first overall draft pick Bryce Young and veteran Andy Dalton this offseason did not help his chances of keeping a job.

He was indeed let go. After initially making the Panthers’ 53 as a third quarterback, Corral was waived and ended up in New England.

“Matt was available, so we’ll add him to the group and see how it goes,” Belichick said on Monday morning. “Obviously haven’t seen him on the field yet, haven’t worked with him. But based on what we saw at Carolina and going back to the college film at Mississippi, he was a player that we wanted to work with.”

With Corral joining the active roster, and with Zappe and Cunningham also still in the fold on the practice squad, the Patriots have three-ish QBs available behind Mac Jones. Obviously, though, the hope is that this year’s depth group will not see as many in-game opportunities as last year’s.