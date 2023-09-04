Coming off a disappointing season that saw the entire unit struggle throughout, the New England Patriots offense embraced a “turning the page” mindset heading into 2023. Arguably no two players exemplify this better than quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.

In fact, their development this summer — and away from the challenges they faced last year — was mentioned in the same breath by head coach Bill Belichick. Asking a question about Jones on Monday, he wasted little time to mention Bourne as well.

“Mac has had a really solid spring and training camp. Very similar to what we talked about with Bourne,” Belichick said during an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

“Out there every day. Ready to go. In excellent physical condition. And I’d say he has made a lot of improvement over the spring and training camp in reads, decision-making and timing — getting more work timing with the guys he’s throwing to. Works hard. Looking forward to the season here with Mac.”

Jones and Bourne both arrived in New England in 2021, and developed a strong rapport quickly. The pair connected 52 times for 698 yards and five touchdowns, helping the team field a surprisingly productive passing offense en route to a playoff berth.

Hopes were naturally high heading into their second season together. However, a change in coaches — long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels was replaced by the inexperienced Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — was among the critical factors that prevented Jones and Bourne from taking the next step in 2022. Quite the opposite, actually: they regressed statistically, and never looked comfortable in the team’s new offense.

With Patricia now in Philadelphia and Judge leaving the offense to work as assistant head coach with a focus on special teams, the Patriots offense will look different again. So will Jones and Bourne.

Whereas the wideout claims to be in the best shape of his life — and he looked the part in training camp and his brief preseason action — Jones appears destined for a bounce-back season as well. His relationship with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is, by all accounts, developing nicely, and Belichick also continues to see positive results.

“Mac’s had a good offseason, has had a really good camp,” he told reporters later on Monday. “Comes to work every day. Comes in early, stays late. Works hard. Understands the offense — how it works, how to get his teammates involved, how to help them be productive. He’s had a really good stretch here in training camp, and had a good spring to propel himself into this time period. It’s been pretty consistent all the way through.”