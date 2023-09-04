Coming off a three-day weekend, the New England Patriots were back on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday. Kicking off the first week of the 2023 regular season, they welcomed some offensive reinforcements into the fold: wide receiver DeVante Parker was back after having missed the last two practices last week.

Parker, 30, projects as a starter-level wide receiver for the Patriots this year. Coming off an encouraging season that saw him catch 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns, he is the team’s primary target on the outside as well as a red area threat.

With him back in the fold, the list of absentees shrunk to two:

OL Riley Reiff

OL James Ferentz*

*practice squad

Happy game week.



DeVante Parker is back, Riley Reiff and James Ferentz (practice squad) still missing. A new No. 70 is here, likely Jeremiah Pharms. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/uXj3C5NHQx — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) September 4, 2023

Reiff and Ferentz being absent from the media portion of practice is nothing new; the two veteran offensive linemen were also not spotted last week. Reiff, who started at tackle and guard over the course of training camp, has been a no-show since suffering an apparent leg injury in the preseason finale against Tennessee on Aug. 25. Ferentz, meanwhile, has been out since last week.

In addition to those personnel notes, the Patriots also welcomed a new player to the mix. By the looks of it, the blue No. 70 appeared to be defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr., who was released by the team ahead of the roster cutdown deadline but rumored to be re-joining via the practice squad.

New England has a full 53 players on its active roster plus a maximum of 16 on its practice squad right now. A follow-up move will therefore be necessary to fit that new player in.

The Patriots will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. They will host the Philadelphia Eagles in both teams’ season opener on Sunday for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.