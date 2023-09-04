The NFL voted to introduce a new emergency quarterback rule earlier this offseason, allowing teams to use a third passer in-game. Basically, it cleared the way for a third QB — who had started the game on the inactives list — to enter in case the first two became unavailable.

For that to happen, however, two boxes had to be ticked. The emergency quarterback needed to a) be on the 53-man roster to begin with, and b) both of the top two quarterbacks on a team’s game-day roster had to get either injured and/or disqualified in-contest.

The original stipulation did leave some room for interpretation, though, namely in regards to the first and second quarterbacks on each team’s depth chart. Whereas emergency QB3 needed to be on the 53-man roster, there was no mention of QBs 1 and 2. This, in turn, could have given teams an opportunity to exploit the rule to their advantage.

Now, the league pre-emptively shut the door on any potential shenanigans. On Monday, the NFL sent out a press release about the new rule — one that included the following part:

Q: What is an Emergency Third Quarterback? A: A club may designate a bona fide quarterback as an Inactive/Emergency Third Quarterback for a regular-season or postseason game. The player must be listed on the Gameday Administration Report that is submitted prior to or at the 90-minute meeting, subject to the following:​ 1. The Emergency Third Quarterback must be on the club’s 53-player roster; the player cannot be an elevated Practice Squad player. The club’s starting quarterback (QB1) and its backup quarterback (QB2) must also be on the club’s 53-player roster. 2. A club must have two bona fide quarterbacks on its 47/48-player gameday active list to designate an Emergency Third Quarterback. 3. A club cannot designate an Emergency Third Quarterback if it has three or more bona fide quarterbacks on its 47/48-player gameday active list.

That first sub-point clarifies the aforementioned speculation about whether or not QB1 and QB2 have to be on the 53-man roster for the emergency third passer rule to be applicable. Yes, they have to be.

This is relevant for a team such as the New England Patriots.

The Patriots, after all, currently have two quarterbacks on their active roster, plus two more on the practice squad. Starter Mac Jones and recent waiver-wire claim Matt Corral are on the 53, with sophomore Bailey Zappe and rookie quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham on the 16-player developmental team.

Judged by that distribution of QBs, one would assume that Corral is the No. 2 behind Mac Jones, with Zappe and Cunningham third and fourth in the pecking order, respectively. However, Corral’s lack of experience when compared to Zappe in particular could have created an interesting dynamic: he might actually have had more value filling that emergency role as the third (inactive) quarterback.

In that scenario, the Patriots would have standard-elevated Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to serve as QB2 behind Jones on game days. Corral, on the other hand, would be declared inactive and only enter the game in an emergency situation — checking both of those boxes mentioned above.

The original wording of the rule making no mention that QB2 had to be on the 53-man roster would have allowed for that to happen. Alas, it appears the NFL wanted to eliminate all grey areas.

As things stand right now, the Patriots will therefore not be able to use a third emergency quarterback until they sign another passer to their 53-man team.