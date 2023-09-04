Patriots place veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff on injured reserve amid series of Week 1 moves

The New England Patriots will be without Riley Reiff for a minimum of four games to begin the regular season.

The organization officially placed the veteran offensive lineman on injured reserve amid a series of moves Monday.

Reiff, 34, departed from the preseason finale with a leg injury and hadn’t returned to practice since then. The March arrival was among 11 blockers on New England’s initial 53-man roster after last week’s NFL deadline passed, making him eligible for a return later in the fall. He saw 46 snaps at right guard in August action.

Entering the league in the first round of the 2012 draft, Reiff stands with 149 starts through 163 appearances. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Iowa All-American’s career has stretched from the tackle spots to the interior through stops with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears.

In corresponding transactions, the Patriots have promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster and signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad.

Brown, 29, joined the group of 16 at its formation, reuniting with his former head coach and tight ends coach in Bill O’Brien and Will Lawing. The Oregon product has toured the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans since going undrafted in 2017. An inline blocker at 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Brown checks in with 35 starts through 55 games. His career includes 51 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He marks the third member of the active depth chart.

Pharms, 26, played 120 snaps on defense through three preseason games before clearing waivers last week. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Friends University transfer finished August with 11 tackles and was credited by Pro Football Focus for generating a handful of quarterback hurries. Entering the NFL ranks in summer of 2022, he spent the entirety of last campaign on New England’s practice squad following stops with Champions Indoor Football League’s Wichita Force and USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit Gillette Stadium for the opener on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.