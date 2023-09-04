Patriots vs. Eagles: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

The New England Patriots will open their 2023 regular season against a marquee opponent. The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning champions of the NFC and one of the best teams in football, will visit Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

For the Patriots, the game will be a good measuring stick right out of the gate. How will the Bill O’Brien-led offense look? Can the defense continue its elite ways? Is special teams ready to bounce back? Is quarterback Mac Jones?

The answers to all those questions and plenty of others will start showing themselves in a few days’ time.

