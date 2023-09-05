Despite it officially being game week for the New England Patriots, there are still plenty of uncertainties along the offensive line. After injuries decimated the unit throughout the spring and summer, how the starting five will align in the season opener is a major question mark.

No position is under the microscope more than right tackle, as veterans Riley Reiff and Conor McDermott struggled this preseason before coming down with injures and rookie Sidy Sow had his fair share of bumps and bruises as he made the transition from right guard.

But, New England did get reinforcements at the position of late as they traded for Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe during last week’s roster cuts. Perhaps the biggest reinforcement, however, was veteran Calvin Anderson who the team recently activated off the NFI list after dealing with a “serious” illness over the summer.

“We’re kind of working through multiple moves there at tackle with Calvin, as you mentioned, and then the two players that we acquired with Lowe and Wheatley,” Bill Belichick explained Monday morning. “So we’ll see how things come together. We gained three tackles there in one day it seemed like and it was good to get that.”

Despite mostly playing left tackle throughout his career, Anderson has been repping — and seemingly impressing — on the right side since his return. It’s a spot that looks like could be his against Philadelphia in Week 1.

“It’s good to have Calvin back out there,” Belichick said. “It’s similar to what we saw from him in the spring and at Denver. He’s flexible, position flexibility to play both tackles. He’s a young player but he’s experienced enough to where he can handle a lot of things and pick things up quicker than a rookie would, even though he played for another team.

“He’s been able to, I would say, transition pretty well from an assignment standpoint, technique standpoint and we’ll see how it goes.”

Beyond the right tackle spot, both of New England’s starting guards will be worth monitoring as well. While both Cole Strange and Michael Onwenu have been participants of late during the open media portion of practice, each lineman is recovering from injuries that could impact their availability in Week 1.

No matter what starting lineup unfolds up front for New England, the unit will have their hands full against the Eagles front who led the NFL with 70 total sacks last season. It could be up to offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to help scheme around any potential offensive line deficiencies.

“I don’t think there’s any one person that can stop their aggressive front and pass rush,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI. “We’re going to have to do a good job of, of course, blocking them, but also getting open.

“Getting the ball to the receivers who are open quickly. Can’t stand back there and hold the ball all day. We know that, everybody knows that. That’s a combination of pass protection, receivers getting free, and the quarterback getting them the ball.”