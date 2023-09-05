Welcome, everyone! In this weekly series, you’ll find a variety of college players who got my attention recently and who could be on the New England Patriots’ draft board in the spring. Don’t expect this to be a comprehensive list of the best prospects; instead, think of this as a place to find breakout performers or interesting players who could fit what New England needs or what Bill Belichick likes.

Florida State’s Receivers

The Seminoles dominated LSU on Sunday night, and three of their receivers stood out in the process. If you want New England to improve the offensive weapons in the draft next year, these are some names you should know.

Keon Coleman, WR, No. 4, Florida State: After two years at Michigan State (including one on the basketball team as well), Keon Coleman transferred to Florida State this offseason. In his first game with the Seminoles, Coleman put on a show. He hauled in nine catches for 122 yards and three scores as LSU proved to have no answer for him all game long.

Coleman is a junior with a six-foot-four frame and breakaway speed who was already projected to go in the first round. He only improved his stock by making plays like these.

#FSU WR Keon Coleman



Monster night vs. LSU (9/122/3). Catch point aggression, hand strength, and dominance in the redzone. pic.twitter.com/7rErgW9Xd9 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 4, 2023

Johnny Wilson, WR, No. 14, Florida State: If Keon Coleman isn’t big enough for you, may I interest you in Johnny Wilson? The junior stands at six-foot-seven and would be the second tallest receiver in NFL history. He racked up almost 900 yards last year after transferring from Arizona State, and he opened this season with seven catches for 104. For a guy with his frame, Wilson is incredibly nimble and has a great sense of the field. You just don’t get athletes like this very often.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis showing why he’s a legit 2024 NFL Draft prospect on this early third down.



Hits a tight window to fellow prospect Johnny Wilson, who shows some incredible flexibility going low at his size (6-7, 235). pic.twitter.com/PtiNAb0Jb9 — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 4, 2023

Jaheim Bell, TE, No. 6, Florida State: Bell is listed as a tight end, but in reality, he’s just an offensive weapon. At South Carolina last season, he had more yards rushing than receiving in an offense that didn’t know how to use him. At six-foot-three and 239 pounds, he could be described as a “tweener” athletically. But he just makes plays happen when he gets the ball in his hands.

In his first game with Florida State, Bell touched the ball three times and scored twice. He had consecutive scores in the fourth quarter to put the game away, once through the air and once on the ground.

No need to ring it, Jaheim Bell makes his own chime! @FSUFootball | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/j1J9FXB8jF — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 4, 2023

South Carolina transfer Jaheim Bell scores his 2nd touchdown to put LSU away for good



Florida State will beat the Tigers for the 2nd straight season pic.twitter.com/RrRv3gpfoK — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 4, 2023

I can’t tell you exactly what Bell’s projection to the NFL is, but I can tell you that a hybrid TE-RB-WR available on the second or third day of the draft seems like something Bill Belichick would be salivating over. Keep this name in the back of your head, because he seems like someone who could easily end up in New England.

Next game: September 9 vs. Southern Miss at 8:30 p.m. ET

Washington’s Passing Attack

The Huskies got off to a hot start through the air, passing for nearly 500 yards and six scores on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Penix, QB, No. 9, Washington: In case the Patriots are looking to move on from Mac Jones after this season, Michael Penix could be a high-upside option. The sixth-year quarterback showed off his arm for the Huskies against Boise State in Washington’s opener.

Michael Penix has a firehose of an arm pic.twitter.com/upiM8MyKBD — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 3, 2023

Rome Odunze, WR, No. 1, Washington: Florida State’s receivers weren’t the only ones to put on a show this past weekend. Junior wideout Rome Odunze had seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown against Boise State and is in the conversation at the top of the wide receiver draft class. For someone at six-foot-three, he has incredible body control, and he racks up yards after the catch. Odunze recorded over 1,000 yards last year, too, so the history of production is there.

Washington’s Rome Odunze utilizing his body control and ball skills to bring this one down for the first down.



Odunze is one of the top WR prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. pic.twitter.com/RNvi3a7Rqu — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) September 2, 2023

Next game: September 9 vs. Tulsa at 5:00 p.m. ET

Pass-rushers Catching the Eye

Laiatu Latu, DE, No. 15, UCLA: Latu is the current NCAA sacks leader after recording three against Coastal Carolina late Saturday night. The Chanticleers (what a fantastic nickname) had no answer for him as he wrecked their offense all game long. If Josh Uche walks in free agency, Latu could be an excellent replacement.

UCLA's Laiatu Latu (#15) was unblockable against Coastal. pic.twitter.com/QuY1EAxR2e — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 4, 2023

Next game: September 9 at San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. ET

Kaimon Rucker, LB, No. 25, North Carolina: Rucker was named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week after recording eight tackles, including five-and-a-half for a loss and two quarterback sacks, against South Carolina. He also brought the hammer against the run. Rucker hasn’t been that productive through his first three seasons, but a breakout performance as a senior could put him on some draft boards. That said, he was PFF’s second-highest graded returning edge rusher in the ACC coming into the season.

Playing football isn’t his only talent, either. Rucker was UNC’s representative to sing the national anthem prior to the Final Four in 2022.

Next game: September 9 vs. Appalachian State at 5:15 p.m. ET

Non-Power Five Standout

I’ll reserve one spot in this list every week for a player from a smaller conference who caught my eye.

Nick Nash, WR, No. 3, San Jose State: Nick Nash spent three seasons with the Spartans as a quarterback out of high school before losing the starting battle last season. As a result, he switched his position to wide receiver. Nash opened his first full season at the position in week zero against No. 6 USC and impressed, hauling in six receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns. One of them landed him at No. 2 in the SportsCenter Top 10.

He added seven more receptions last week against Oregon State, leading the team. Drafting a QB-turned-WR from a small conference sounds like a Bill Belichick move, so I’ll keep an eye on Nash throughout the season as he gets more comfortable with the position.

Nick Nash's ridiculous touchdown catch was the #⃣2⃣ play on SportsCenter last night❕#ClimbTheMountain | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/h5497engP8 — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) August 27, 2023

Next game: September 9 vs. Cal Poly at 4:00 p.m. ET