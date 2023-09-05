New England Patriots links 9/05/23 - Pats begin prep for Eagles: Rookies need to hit Week 1 hot

Temperatures soared this weekend, but even hotter are the expectations for the rookies and incoming free-agent veterans to hit the ground running Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles — a team already starting the season at the top of the NFC. When the 1996 New England Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI, the team at least looked like it belonged in the Super Bowl. At the time that’s all I was hoping for, with memories of the 1985 slaughter still tender when poked.
While I can explain in my head why things went so wrong for the team in 2022 it still makes me cringe thinking about the drive-killing penalties, the inept play-calling — the Pats doing the very things that made us laugh at other teams for two decades. With that in mind, my own expectation this season is for the team to look like they belong on the field. Fundamentals. Plays called in on time. Minimal penalties. No turnovers. Special teams helping field position. We know what a Patriots team should look like and a lot of us remember the early 2000s.
If New England can look like that again, the wins will come, we’ll be okay.
TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the practice squad.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Myles Bryant - JuJu Smith-Schuster - Pharaoh Brown - Mike Gesicki.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick (12.25 min.)
- Throwback: Tom Brady’s first start and win as a Patriot. (6.49 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian examines the biggest mismatch facing the Patriots Week 1 against the Eagles: The Patriots OL vs. the Eagles pass rushers.
- Tom E. Curran’s Patriots season preview: Why 2023 is more about quality control than wins.
- Conor Ryan addresses 10 pressing questions facing the Patriots ahead of Week 1. Can Bill O’Brien’s offense revive Mac Jones? Can the OL hold up? Can defensive rookies make an instant impact? More.
- Alex Barth suggests what we can expect from the Patriots’ rookies in 2023.
- Conor Ryan relays what Bill Belichick said about Mac Jones winning the starting QB spot, waiving Bailey Zappe, and more. “I’m looking forward to the season here with Mac.”
- Chris Mason reports practice squad guard James Ferentz was the only player missing from the first practice of Eagles week.
- Mark Daniels reports TE Pharaoh Brown was elevated off the practice squad after OL Riley Reiff was put on IR.
- Chris Mason hears from Jabrill Peppers, Kyle Dugger and Jack Jones on how the Pats will fill Devin McCourty’s role.
- Khari Thompson relays an NFL scout focused on the AFC East who told Mike Giardi that Jack Jones plays with swag, but is a weak link other teams can attack.
- Phil Perry notes that scouting reports on QB Matt Corral suggest the Pats landed a high-upside talent.
- Tanner James evaluates the trade for OT Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. and what impact he will have on the 2023 season.
- Khari Thompson talks about WR T.J. Luther who spent most of his young NFL career with the Jets but is signing with the Patriots practice squad.
- Lauren Campbell highlights Rhamondre Stevenson on how Ezekiel Elliott has been a “helping hand” since signing with the Patriots.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Former wide receiver Chris Hogan sends a warning to young Patriots receivers.
- Mike Kadlick rants about the NFL’s new emergency QB rule change and why it is disadvantageous to the Patriots.
- 6 Rings and Football Things podcast: Mike Kadlick breaks down the Emergency QB rule change just announced by the league, and explains why he is not a fan. (8 min.)
- 2023 Patriots Season Preview Show: Alex Barth and Matt Dolloff take a deep dive into the 2023 Patriots. What should we expect from Mac Jones, Which receivers will step up, Will Bill O’Brien and Adrian Klemm help? Will the defense be a top-10 unit, And most importantly, will the Pats return to the playoffs in 2023? (83 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Mac Jones made a lot of improvements in the spring and training camp.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick: Don’t know if Matt Corral will be No. 2 QB yet.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Identifying the biggest strengths and weaknesses for every 2023 AFC team. Patriots Strength: One of the league’s best defenses. Weakness: Chunk plays in the passing game.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 2023 NFL season preview: Fifty-eight things to watch on the road to Super Bowl LVIII.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) 2023 AFC win-total projections: Chiefs, Bengals, Bills reign; Dolphins, Steelers miss playoffs. Patriots: 7.8 wins.(Ceiling 9.1, Floor 6.5) “This projection trends toward the ceiling.”
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) 2023 NFL preseason winners, losers: Kenny Pickett, Mac Jones rising; Colts, Broncos falling.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL sends out “Emergency Third Quarterback” Q&A. “And so, as a practical matter, the return of the third quarterback rule likely won’t do much to prevent a repeat of what happened in Philadelphia. But at least if it ever does happen, the NFL can say it tried — and then maybe it will try harder the next time.”
- Conor Orr (SI) Final preseason NFL power rankings. Pats 19th, Eagles 4th.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) NFL power rankings, Week 1: Patriots 24th, Eagles 2nd. /Oof...
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 1 power rankings. Patriots 24th.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) As 2023 season approaches, two major holdouts continue: 49ers DE Nick Bosa and Chiefs DT Chris Jones.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady prepares for first visit to Gillette Stadium as a non-player.
- Chris Novak (Awful Announcing) Tom Brady makes official Fox debut on Big Noon Kickoff. The 7-time Super Bowl champion discussed his Michigan Wolverines.
