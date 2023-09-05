New England Patriots links 9/05/23 - Pats begin prep for Eagles: Rookies need to hit Week 1 hot

Temperatures soared this weekend, but even hotter are the expectations for the rookies and incoming free-agent veterans to hit the ground running Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles — a team already starting the season at the top of the NFC. When the 1996 New England Patriots lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XXXI, the team at least looked like it belonged in the Super Bowl. At the time that’s all I was hoping for, with memories of the 1985 slaughter still tender when poked.

While I can explain in my head why things went so wrong for the team in 2022 it still makes me cringe thinking about the drive-killing penalties, the inept play-calling — the Pats doing the very things that made us laugh at other teams for two decades. With that in mind, my own expectation this season is for the team to look like they belong on the field. Fundamentals. Plays called in on time. Minimal penalties. No turnovers. Special teams helping field position. We know what a Patriots team should look like and a lot of us remember the early 2000s.

If New England can look like that again, the wins will come, we’ll be okay.

