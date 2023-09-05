Familiarity with Bill O’Brien ‘lowers the stress level’ for new Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown

Pharaoh Brown has had a busy few days. The veteran tight end was released by the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline last Tuesday, and within a few hours found himself signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad.

Five days after his arrival in New England, he was part of another transaction. The team promoted him to its 53-man roster on Monday, in light of sending offensive lineman Riley Reiff to injured reserve.

While his tenure with the Patriots has been a whirlwind so far, the 29-year-old himself was not entirely thrown in at the deep end. After all, he has familiarity with the team’s offensive scheme thanks to his history with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“Bill O’Brien gave me my first shot, coming off the practice squad in Cleveland he signed me to the Texans. Had a good little run in his time when he was there,” he said.

“I left Indy and within five hours I was here, practicing the next day. Being kind of familiar with O’Brien’s offense, it kind of lowers the stress level, you could say.”

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Brown spent time in Oakland and Cleveland before getting picked up by the then-O’Brien-led Houston Texans in September 2020. While the organization parted ways with its head coach just one month after Brown’s arrival, the short time the two men spent together had a positive impact on the tight end.

It also set the stage for a reunion three years later. For Brown, this also means returning to a system and coach he has some familiarity with.

“It’s great for a tight end,” he said about the system that arrived in New England alongside O’Brien this offseason. “I had my best year with O’Brien. The offense is great, it’s fast, the ball is spread around, and O’Brien always gets it going with his energy. Great guy to play for. I love playing for him.”

Have there been any changes, though, compared to three years ago?

“For me it’s very similar,” Brown said. “Over the years he made tweaks, so just learning those tweaks, but the foundation for me is the same. This is my seventh year, and I’ve been around a bunch of different offenses. Around the league, a lot of people run the same stuff but it’s just different terminology. So, for me, it’s pretty easy.”

Besides his coordinator, Brown also has some other ties to the Patriots organization. Among others, he mentioned tight ends coach Will Lawing.

“Will was my tight ends coach,” Brown said about the assistant coach who followed O’Brien from Houston to Alabama to New England. “I played with Daniel [Ekuale], obviously competed against a lot of the guys here. Me and [Davon] Godchaux, we trained in Orlando coming out for the Combine. So, a few familiar faces. Brenden Schooler, he went to my college. Definitely some familiar faces.”