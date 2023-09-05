The first game of the New England Patriots’ 2023 season might already be one of the toughest tests on their schedule. They will welcome a Philadelphia Eagles team to Gillette Stadium that went 14-3 last season and made its way to the Super Bowl as the NFC representative.

The Eagles may have fallen short in this game, and subsequently lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators to head coaching offers, but make no mistake: they are as good a team as any in the NFL right now. Accordingly, the Patriots will have to bring their A-game.

They are very much prepared to do that, and not lacking any confidence heading into the contest.

“Very confident” said wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Monday. “Super, super high in confidence, being able to — everything we did this offseason — finally put it in an actual game and go out there and show the world what we can do.”

Their game against the reigning NFC champions will give the Patriots a chance to make a statement against a legitimate opponent, even though they will not get to do so in front of a primetime audience just yet. Nonetheless, the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff time still puts them in a prominent slot in Sunday’s lineup.

Add the fact that the organization will use the game to honor future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, who left the team in 2020 and announced his retirement this year, and you have the recipe for an electric evening.

“I think it’s going to be very special,” said defensive back Myles Bryant about the game. “It’s the start of a new year. At the beginning of the year we make goals for ourselves, we talk to each other what we want to do as a team, and Sunday’s going to be our opportunity to go out there and do that.”

Bryant, like Smith-Schuster, also believes the Patriots have every reason to feel good heading into Week 1.

“We had a good time there in OTAs, good time there in camp. Just spent that whole time working hard and getting ready for this moment,” he said. “So, I think we’ll go out there, have fun and play our game.”