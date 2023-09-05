Back in April, the New England Patriots selected Chad Ryland and Bryce Baringer in the NFL Draft. In doing so, they became just the second team in the last 30 years to select both a kicker and punter in the same draft.

Fast forward to now, and New England is set to be the first team since 2015 to start rookies at both positions in Week 1.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord is ready for the challenge.

“I think for us, it’s no different than any other position. You want to bring them along. Each day and each experience is a learning experience. You don't want to overload them and put too much on their plate,” Achord told reporters on Tuesday.

“Just approach it the same way we've approached other guys. Not going to throw the kitchen sink at them Day 1; we’re not going to do that. But again, you've got to be able to go out there and handle your job, your responsibility in a respective manner.”

While the young kicking duo will be eased into things at the start, the expectation is they will only be “rookies” for the first half of the season.

“By the time the middle of the seasons up, there no longer rookies,” Achord added. “That's what I tell them, ‘Look guys, every day — as long as you're improving and getting better and going through the mechanics — you got to take advantage of every rep and every opportunity, so by the time the middle of the season is here you're no longer a rookie, in terms of mindset and the reps you've had.’”

Taking advantage of their opportunities throughout the summer is exactly what both Ryland and Baringer did. The rookies faced fierce competition between veterans Nick Folk and Corliss Waitman throughout training camp, who both went down without a fight.

“I think that's invaluable. I think competition brings out the best in anyone,” Achord said. “Anytime a person or player doesn't want competition, chances are they just don't see them having a chance. Anytime you can have competition at a position... its gonna only make that player better — both players better to be honest with you.

“I think that helped progress everybody. I think the leadership from the older guys in the rooms helped bring the younger guys along, let them see how it’s done on a daily basis.”

In the end, the big legged Ryland and Baringer staved off the veterans to earn the kicking jobs to open the season.

As for Ryland, the fourth-round selection beat out the reliable veteran in Folk, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans for a future late-round draft selection.

“Chad’s done a good job. He’s a student of the game, every day he’s trying to improve and get better out there on the field,” Achord said. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders. He’s got that mentality of every kick is it’s own kick. He’s done a really good job, especially as a young guy, being composed and being poised out there. So, looking forward to it and moving forward with him.”

Despite Baringer winning the job at the punter spot, New England decided to keep Waitman around on the team’s practice squad. As a left-footed punter, Waitman will provide a valuable skillset behind the rookie.

“I think of them as roster players, cause they can play on game day,” Achord said. “Corliss is a guy like that for sure. He’s done a great job for us. He can handle the kickoffs, he can punt, hold, he does everything. And he’s a great guy to be around.”

Ryland and Baringer will have a strong first test in their NFL debut against the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in a game where points and field position will be at a premium.