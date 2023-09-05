Mac Jones will not be the only New England Patriots quarterback in the spotlight on Sunday.

The team’s regular season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles will also be a big day for his predecessor under center, Tom Brady. The Patriots have dubbed the contest against Philadelphia a “Thank You Tom Game,” and will honor their long-time starting QB that evening.

For Brady, who left the team in 2020 and announced his retirement earlier this year, it will be just his second trip back to One Patriot Place. His presence can still be felt, both due to his legendary status and the fact that he is actively helping his successor: as Mac Jones pointed out on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer has also supported him as a mentor.

“He’s definitely a legend, and I have all the respect for him,” Jones said during an appearance on WEEI’s Jones & Mego. “He’s a great guy. He’s actually helped me a lot already, just talking to him or whatever. He’s been a great mentor.”

Jones arrived in New England one year after Brady’s departure. The organization invested the 15th overall selection in the 2021 draft to bring him aboard, and have him fill quite possibly the biggest shoes in NFL history.

Jones started off hot, leading the Patriots to the postseason as a rookie and playing on a level worthy of Offensive Player of the Year consideration; he even helped the team go toe-to-toe with the Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, his sophomore campaign was a disappointment and has left his future as a legitimate heir to the throne in question.

In order to bounce back, Jones is turning, among others, to none other than the greatest QB of all time.

“He was a great player, I love watching his film,” said Jones about Brady. “He pops up on game tape, obviously, from last year and everything, too. He’s always on the film doing the right thing. So, I’m just trying to learn from him and he’s been awesome.”