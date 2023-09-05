Linebackers Brandon Smith, Jordan Smith among nine free agents in for reported Patriots workouts

The 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad remain at capacity for the New England Patriots, but the list of contacts continues to grow,

New England hosted a group of free agents for workouts on Tuesday that included inside linebacker Brandon Smith and outside linebacker Jordan Smith, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Brandon Smith, 22, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft at No. 120 overall. The Penn State product appeared in 12 games during his rookie season, starting one, while recording eight tackles. He saw 53 snaps on defense and 193 snaps on special teams by year’s end and cleared waivers following the league’s August roster deadline.

Jordan Smith, 25, landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round of the 2021 draft at No. 121 overall. The former first-team and second-team All-Conference USA honoree finished his collegiate career at UAB after stops at Florida and Butler. He saw action in two games as a rookie, posting one tackle, before being placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2022 campaign and reaching waivers last week.

New England also had interior linemen Matt Farniok, Kyle Fuller and Alex Pihlstrom in for workouts along with defensive tackle Phil Hoskins and cornerbacks Caleb Biggers, William Hooper and Rodarius Williams.

Farniok, 25, entered the NFL out of Nebraska in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He played in 15 games while a member of the Dallas Cowboys, starting two on the offensive line.

Fuller, 29, has made stops with the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos since arriving in the seventh round of the 2017 draft. The center by way of Baylor stands with 12 starts through 51 career contests.

Pihlstrom, 24, signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in April. The converted tight end played in 38 career games while at Illinois, making 25 starts between guard and center.

Hoskins, 26, was taken by Carolina in the seventh round of the 2021 class. The former Kentucky defensive lineman has since seen action in eight NFL games, notching six tackles and one sack. A Super Bowl LVII champion, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad during January’s playoff run.

Biggers, 23, had been waived by the Cleveland Browns following his rookie preseason. The cornerback via Bowling Green and Boise State was signed as part of the organization’s undrafted class.

Hooper, 23, went undrafted out of Northwestern State in 2023. The reigning second-team All-Southland Conference pick agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers following a tryout at rookie minicamp in May.

Williams, 26, has been in the fold for the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers since going in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. The former Oklahoma State defensive back stands with 16 tackles and one interception through 16 NFL games, starting one.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the season opener. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.