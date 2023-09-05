New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones has resolved his legal issues.

According to a report by MassLive, Jones, who was originally intended to be back in court on Sept. 25, moved his court date up to Tuesday morning. It was there when Jones agreed to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for his charges to be dropped.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Jones was originally arrested back in June when prosecutors said two loaded firearms were found in his carry-on bag at Logan Airport. He pleaded not guilty and posted $30,000 cash bail and was charged with two counts of the following offenses: possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a forearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

MassLive obtained a copy of the formal document from the Suffolk County District Attorney which explained that it could not be proven that Jones knew the weapons were in the bag.

“The Commonwealth states that consistent with its standard of review in all cases, it has thoroughly reviewed all the evidence in this case and determined that it cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident,” the DA said in a court filing. “In addition, pursuant to M.G.L. Section 140 Chapter 129C(j), Those exempt from having a firearm identification card include ‘any resident of the commonwealth returning after having been absent from the commonwealth for not less than 180 consecutive days or any new resident moving into the commonwealth, with respect to any firearm, rifle, or shotgun and any ammunition there then in his possession, for 60 days after such return or entry into the commonwealth.’ “The Commonwealth has been provided documentation and verified that Mr. Jones purchased both firearms lawfully in the state of Arizona and has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period.”

While it’s encouraging news for both Jones and the Patriots, the cornerback could still face discipline from the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Speaking with reporters several weeks ago, Jones stated he had not heard from the NFL about any sort of potential discipline or suspension.

“I don’t really know,” he said on Aug. 24. “Not that I’ve heard so far. Right now, it’s just day to day. That’s all I can really say about that.”