Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Eagles ahead of Week 1

The 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles currently include no players who made previous stops in Foxborough.

But there are a couple of connections aside from recent football advisor, playcaller and offensive line coach Matt Patricia, who was hired by the reigning NFC champions as a senior defensive assistant in April. Those connections reside on the New England Patriots’ side of the 2023 season opener at Gillette Stadium.

And they share the same first name.

Here’s a brief glance as Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff nears.

NEW ENGLAND

Jalen Reagor, wide receiver — The first round of the 2020 NFL draft saw three wide receiver prospects selected before Reagor. The junior entrant out of TCU went No. 21 overall after collecting 2,572 yards on offense, 724 yards on special teams, 25 total touchdowns and consecutive second-team All-Big 12 honors during his Horned Frogs career. Reagor went on to start 24 of 28 appearances while a member of the Eagles. He caught 64 passes for 695 yards and three touchdowns over that span, adding 14 carries for 58 yards as well as a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown as a rookie. Drops and fumbles marred the brief tenure. The Minnesota Vikings acquired him in exchange for late 2023 and 2024 picks last August. The 2023 season featured 13 targets and one score for Reagor, who averaged 6.4 yards per punt return while taking a backseat out wide. The 24-year-old cleared waivers at the league’s roster deadline before taking the final spot on New England’s initial practice squad.

Jalen Mills, safety — The reported release of Mills was never made official in March. A revised one-year contract was made official instead. It cleared north of $3 million in cap space and voided 2024 from what was once a four-year, $24 million agreement. The veteran defensive back stands 26 starts into his Patriots stay on the way to 78 tackles, 12 passes defended, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Each of those starts arrived at corner. He’s now back to previous stomping grounds. It was at free safety that Mills played 236 snaps during his final campaign with the organization that drafted him. The LSU product was taken by the Eagles in the seventh round of the 2016 class at No. 233 overall. A Super Bowl LII champion over New England, Mills made 53 starts, including playoffs, with Philadelphia while amassing 300 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and five interceptions.