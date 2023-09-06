The New England Patriots raised quite a few eyebrows when they decided to waive backup quarterback Bailey Zappe ahead of last week’s roster cutdown deadline. Zappe eventually returned via the practice squad — despite receiving offers from seven other teams — but his status as the team’s QB2 is very much in question.

That is especially true given that the club added sophomore Matt Corral to the mix just one day later. A third-round draft pick in 2022, Corral was claimed off waivers following his release from the Carolina Panthers and therefore signed to New England’s 53-man roster.

On paper, this leaves Bailey third in the quarterback pecking order. Nonetheless, his position coach still views him as a player worth investing in.

“Bailey’s a much-improved player,” said quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. “I think every year is different when it comes to Bill’s decisions with Matt Groh, relative to what the 53-man roster can look like. Those are conversations that I’m not really a part of.

“I know that Bailey has improved. I’m really happy that he’s back with us. Bailey’s a young player, as a lot of these guys are. When you talk about a guy only going into his second year, there’s a lot of improvement that’s been made, and there’s a good future. And so, it’s really good we have Bailey back.”

Zappe joined the Patriots as a fourth-round draft pick last year and had a surprisingly busy rookie campaign. Seeing extensive action in four games with two starts, his play — at least at times — was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season for the team’s offense.

However, the 24-year-old had an inconsistent training camp and preseason in his first year under O’Brien. As a consequence, he was exposed to waivers last week before his eventual return to the practice squad.

“We can continue to work with him and he’s a good guy to work with,” said O’Brien. “He works very hard. We’re happy to have him back and have him as part of this football team.”

Corral, meanwhile, saw no action during his 2022 rookie season. The then-Panthers QB suffered a season-ending foot injury in preseason — coincidentally versus the Patriots — and had to wait until this offseason to take the field again. When he did, he looked very much like the player he was at Ole Miss, for better or worse.

At the end, though, his performance was not enough to earn a spot on Carolina’s 53. As a consequence, he now finds himself trying to get up to speed in New England.

“It takes a lot of work between myself, Evan Rothstein and then obviously Matt himself,” said O’Brien about the process of preparing Corral. “Matt has been here morning, noon and night, and he’s doing a good job of learning. We just need to keep progressing him. You can’t throw everything at him at once because that’s a lot of information.

“So, we try to do a good job of giving them the things that are important for him right now. It’s a team effort, and he’s done a good job of just coming in here and trying to learn and soak it up.”