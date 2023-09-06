New England Patriots links 9/06/23 - Matt Patricia is with the Eagles; Does it matter?

I completely forgot Matt Patricia is now with the Philadelphia Eagles on staff as a “Senior Defensive Assistant.” This situation has Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald worried.

He sounds amazed that when asked about it, no one on the Patriots expressed concern or seemed to care. First, no one on the Patriots is going to publicly admit they’re behind the eight ball due to Patricia knowing how Bill Belichick operates. And second, you don’t think Belichick knows what Patricia knows? Frankly, at times last season it felt Matty P was game-planning against New England while he was working here.

Ultimately Sunday will come down to the matchups — receivers getting open, defenders making tackles, and who can beat the player they’re lined up against. In other words, more the Jimmy and Joes than the Xs and Os.

