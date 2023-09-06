There are only a few ties between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles heading into their Week 1 matchup, but one of them is quite prominent.

Long-time Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia is now working for the Eagles as a senior defensive assistant. Given Patricia’s complicated history in New England, the two sides’ meeting on Sunday has definitive headline potential.

His former team, however, is not willing to produce any of those: the Patriots are downplaying Patricia’s return to Gillette Stadium. In fact, they have been singing his praises throughout the week.

“This type of thing gets talked about every week and every year. There’s always somebody on the other team that we know or somebody that’s on our team that was with somebody else. So, it’s pretty common in the National Football League,” said head coach Bill Belichick.

“I have a ton of respect for Matt. Matt’s helped us win a lot of games, championships here. But Sunday’s game will be about the Eagles and the Patriots. You won’t see either one of us playing on the field, which is probably a good thing.”

Patricia first joined the Patriots as a defensive assistant in 2004 and over the next few seasons steadily kept climbing the organizational ladder. By 2012, he was the team’s defensive coordinator — a role he held for six seasons and two Super Bowl titles. His impressive résumé prompted the Detroit Loins to hire him as their head coach in the spring of 2018, but he was back in New England less than three years later.

After spending the 2021 season as a senior football advisor, Patricia returned to his roots: the Patriots opted to install him as one of their leading coaches on offense in light of long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels’ departure. The move was a bold one, and it did not pay the dividends Belichick was hoping for.

The Patricia-led offense struggled getting off the ground in training camp, and remained stuck there for much of the season. There were some encouraging moments, but they were few and far in between.

The theme of the season, instead, was frustration. Nonetheless, one of the men at the heart of all of those issues also wasted no time speaking highly of Patricia.

“Coach Patricia is a really smart guy and I have a lot of respect for him,” said quarterback Mac Jones. “Really enjoyed actually working with him. We put in a lot of hours together. Definitely shot him a text when he ended up [in Philadelphia]. I wish him nothing but the best. I really do respect him. I had a lot of good times with him, too.”

Jones knows Patricia well, and so does the man brought in to succeed him atop the offense.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose hire this offseason paved the way for Patricia’s departure, also is quite familiar with him; the two men were part of the same staff in New England between 2007 and 2012.

“Matt is a great football coach. He has a great history in this league — a winning history. A really good football mind,” said O’Brien. “I learned a lot from Matt when I worked with Matt years ago. I came in as a quality control, and Matt helped teach me a lot about being a quality control coach here at New England. We have a lot of respect for Matt.

“I’m not sure what Matt’s role is in Philly. I’m sure there’s certain things that he’ll look at that he knows about our system, that he’ll probably talk to their guys about; ‘Hey, we could take advantage of this, take advantage of that.’ But it’s all about the players on game day, us doing a good job of putting them in a good position, and then those guys going out and playing well. But as far as my respect for Matt Patricia, he’s a great football coach, a good friend, and looking forward to seeing him on Sunday.”