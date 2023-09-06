The New England Patriots will start their 2023 regular season against one of the best teams they will face all year. The Philadelphia Eagles, who represented the NFC in the Super Bowl last year and have one of the best rosters in all of football, will visit Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

The current Eagles squad is not the same that played in the NFL’s title game in February, but it still features high-end talent all across the board. From an MVP-caliber quarterback, to an array of weapons, to a potent pass rush, and stingy pass defense, Philadelphia has it all.

How that mix will translate to on-field success this season remains to be seen. The Eagles did have a lot of that in 2022, though.

Record: 14-3 (1st NFC East)

Offense: 28.1 points/game (3rd), 389.1 yards/game (3rd), 0.100 EPA/play (3rd)

Defense: 20.2 points/game (8th), 301.5 yards/game (2nd), -0.063 EPA/play (4th)

Scoring differential: +133 (3rd)

Turnover differential: +8 (3rd)

As can be seen, the Eagles were nothing short of a powerhouse in 2022. They were electric on offense, stout on defense, and limited mistakes on both sides of the ball. This formula allowed them to cruise through the NFC playoffs as the top-seeded team — winning their two games by a combined score of 69-14 — before coming up just short in Super Bowl LVII versus Kansas City.

Since that game, Philadelphia has seen some changes both on its roster and coaching staff. Gone are both of last year’s coordinators, for example: OC Shane Steichen and DC Jonathan Gannon are now serving as head coaches in Indianapolis and Arizona, respectively. The team also had to watch defensive consultant Vic Fangio depart for a coordinator opportunity in Miami.

Nonetheless, this Eagles team is still a frontrunner in the NFC. Having arguably a top-5 roster helps with that.

So, let’s take a closer look at it to find out what New England can expect this Sunday.

(Note: The 53-man roster is up-to-date as of Wednesday, 7 a.m. ET; players are listed alphabetically)

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts (1)*, Marcus Mariota (8), Tanner McKee (19)

Jalen Hurts signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension this offseason and it is not hard to see why: he is one of the NFL’s better quarterbacks and coming off a season that saw him finish second in MVP voting.

The numbers speak for themselves. Hurts completed 306 of 460 pass attempts (66.5%) in 2022 for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions; he also carried the ball 165 times for 760 yards and 13 scores. He is a true dual-threat and at his best can single-handedly turn a game around in the Eagles’ favor.

Offensive backfield

D’Andre Swift (0)*, Kenneth Gainwell (14), Rashaad Penny (23), Boston Scott (35 | KR)

The Eagles’ ground game was devastating last season, ranking first in the NFL in expected points added (0.072) by a significant margin. The group will look different, though: it’s workhorse of last season, Miles Sanders, is now in Carolina after putting up 259 carries for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago.

Obviously, though, the team still has plenty of quality left. D’Andre Swift projects as his top replacement, with Kenneth Gainwell and Rashaad Penny offering high-quality depth as well. And then, of course, there is the Jalen Hurts factor as well.

Wide receivers

A.J. Brown (11)*, DeVonta Smith (6)*, Quez Watkins (16), Olamide Zaccheaus (13 | PR)

What the Eagles’ wide receiver room might lack in numbers it makes up for in quality. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have a strong case as one of the best 1-2 wide receiver combos in the NFL. Whereas Brown caught 88 passes for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns last year, Smith went 95-1,196-7 — meaning that the duo was responsible for 61.7 percent of Philadelphia’s aerial production last year.

The two other wideouts on the current 53-man team are no slouches either. Quez Watkins went 33-354-3 last season as WR3, with Zaccheaus going 40-533-3 in a rather underwhelming Atlanta Falcons offense in 2022.

Tight ends

Dallas Goedert (88)*, Jack Stoll (89)*, Grant Calcaterra (81), Albert Okwuegbunam (85)

Dallas Goedert is one of the better tight ends in football, and after catching 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns last season again projects to play a massive role in the Eagles’ offensive operation. The same is true for Jack Stoll, who started 11 games last season as a high-quality blocker.

Offensive tackles

Jordan Mailata (68 | LT)*, Lane Johnson (65 | RT)*, Jack Driscoll (63), Fred Johnson (74)

No changes at offensive tackle for the Eagles compared to last season. Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are as good a starting combo as any in the league and a big reason why the O-line as a whole might just be a top-3 unit again entering 2023. Jack Driscoll and Fred Johnson provide experienced depth behind them, but the hope is that they will not see the field.

Interior offensive line

Landon Dickerson (69 | LG)*, Jason Kelce (62 | C)*, Cam Jurgens (51 | RG)*, Tyler Steen (56), Sua Opeta (78)

Starting right guard Isaac Seumalo will be playing in Pittsburgh this season, and it remains to be seen how his replacement — second-year man Cam Jurgens — will fare. That said, there is no denying the quality of this group even with Jurgens somewhat of a question mark and Jason Kelce getting up there in age.

Interior defensive line

Fletcher Cox (91)*, Jordan Davis (90)*, Jalen Carter (98), Milton Williams (93), Marlon Tuipulotu (95), Kentavius Street (97), Moro Ojomo (72)

Losing Javon Hargrave to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency hurts, but the Eagles’ interior D-line is still stout. Led by a trio of first-round draft picks — Fletcher Cox, Jordan Davis and rookie Jalen Carter — the group has a mighty-high ceiling. Add experienced rotational players Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu and Kentavius Street, and baby, you’ve got a stew going.

Defensive edge

Haason Reddick (7)*, Brandon Graham (55)*, Josh Sweat (94), Nolan Smith (3), Derek Barnett (96), Patrick Johnson (48)

The Eagles’ edge might be one of the best position groups in the entire league. Not only does the team have blue-chippers like Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat under contract — the three combined to register 38 sacks last season — it also added Georgia’s Nolan Smith in the first round of the draft.

Even Derek Barnett, who was reportedly looking to get traded, is back in the mix. From top to bottom this is as good a group as you will find.

Off-the-ball linebackers

Nakobe Dean (17)*, Zach Cunningham (52)*, Christian Elliss (53)

With T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White now in Chicago and Arizona, respectively, the Eagles’ off-ball linebacker group will look markedly different in 2023. The two had played 94.1 and 76.3 percent of the team’s defensive snaps last year, after all, and will now be replaced by relative unfamiliarity: Nakobe Dean and Christian Elliss combined to play just 56 defensive snaps last year, while Zach Cunningham was signed in free agency.

Philadelphia might have hoped that former Jacksonville Jaguars standout Myles Jack had something left in the tank but he retired after signing a one-year deal.

Cornerbacks

Darius Slay (2)*, James Bradberry (24)*, Avonte Maddox (29)*, Josh Jobe (28), Kelee Ringo (22), Eli Ricks (39), Mario Goodrich (31)

The Eagles’ cornerback group is a model of stability that retained its top four from a year ago. On top of them, it also saw the additions of two rookies: fourth-rounder Kelee Ringo and UDFA Eli Ricks will offer rotational depth on defense and special teams.

Safeties

Reed Blankenship (32)*, Terrell Edmunds (26)*, Justin Evans (30), Sydney Brown (21)

As opposed to the cornerback group, Philadelphia’s safeties saw considerable turnover since last season. Gone are starters Marcus Epps (to Las Vegas) and C.J. Gardner-Johnson (to Detroit), with Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans signed to help replace them. Together with returning veteran Reed Blankenship, who played 26.3 percent of defensive snaps last season, and third-round rookie Sydney Brown they will guide the backend of the Eagles’ defense.

Specialists

Jake Elliott (4 | K), Rick Lovato (45 | LS)

Yes, the Eagles currently have only two specialists on their roster. However, the expectation is that they will elevate punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game. The Patriots, obviously, will hope that they will see quite a bit of Siposs.