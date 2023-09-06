Patriots vs. Eagles Wednesday injury report: DeVante Parker, Jack Jones among handful of starters limited

The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields with a full 53-man roster as the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles nears.

But five projected starters were officially limited on Wednesday, including wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Jack Jones on the perimeter.

Here’s the first injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

OT Trent Brown (illness)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

Eagles

CB Josh Jobe (illness)

Knee and hamstring ailments, respectively, kept Parker and Jones from practicing in a full capacity for the Patriots. The veteran wideout caught 31 passes for 539 yards and three touchdowns during his initial campaign on the other side of the AFC East. And the sophomore cornerback, whose gun charges stemming from a June arrest were dropped Tuesday, intercepted two passes and returned one for a touchdown.

A trio of offensive linemen were also limited during Wednesday’s preparations for the Eagles. An illness marked the reason for Brown at left tackle. As for the guard spots, Strange missed the bulk of training camp with a leg injury, while Onwenu was activated from the physically unable to perform list in late August following offseason ankle surgery. The latter led New England with 99.4 percent of the snaps played in 2022.