Mac Jones is successfully following in Tom Brady’s footsteps, at least in one respect

Mac Jones is under significant pressure heading into 2023. Coming off a disappointing sophomore season, the former first-round draft pick needs to start showing the New England Patriots that he is indeed worthy of a long-term investment.

Can he do that? That’s the multi-million dollar question, but there is no denying Jones is putting in the work to, in turn, put himself in the best position possible.

In fact, while doing so he follows an approach that sounds quite familiar — and one that will likely get the Bill Belichick stamp of approval.

“Mac, he’s the same person whether it’s going good or not so good,” said running back Rhamondre Stevenson about his fellow third-year man on Wednesday. “He’s the same man every day, and I respect him a lot for that. It’s hard to do that. Just seeing him with the same work ethic and just even working much harder, I’d say he’s ready to go.”

“Mac’s always been consistent in who he is, but this year, I feel like he’s just been super, super consistent at all times,” added tight end Hunter Henry. “In the building, outside the building, on the field, off the field. He’s a great leader, and he’s fun to go out there and compete with.”

Those statements are full of praise but, in a vacuum, not necessarily noteworthy. Mac Jones having an aura of day-to-day stability around him is a positive, sure, but is it something to get excited about?

If you ask Bill Belichick, you might just get a “yes” for an answer.

Being able to bring the same level of commitment each day does obviously not make a great quarterback by itself. However, it is an attribute worth pointing out considering that Belichick — arguably the greatest coach in NFL annals — specifically mentioned it in a recent description of none other than Tom Brady.

“For so many years, he just set a standard of daily performance which turned into yearly performance which turned into not only a Hall of Fame career, but probably the best career of all time in the National Football League. And he did it on a day-to-day basis,” Belichick said about the future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback this week.

“That’s really the biggest thing about Tom that’s so impressive is what you got from him every day was that same level of commitment, work ethic, performance, attention to detail and inquisitiveness and coachability. Tom was always looking to get better, improve, and wanted to find ways to be a little bit better than he was no matter how good he was. And that’s really a great, great attitude to have from a player and person of his ability and performance and production.”

Again, Brady approaching each day the same is not the sole reason for his unparalleled success in the NFL. At least in Belichick’s eyes, however, it apparently did contribute in a way that is worth pointing out to the public.

Jones may or may not be able to at least somewhat adequately follow in Brady’s footsteps one day. The odds are against him, as they would be with any other QB given the standard set before him. At least from that one particular perspective, however, the young passer is already doing it.

The hope now is that it will help him in other respects as well.