The reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles will provide quite the Week 1 challenge for the New England Patriots. After going 14-3 last season and coming up just a few plays away from a Super Bowl, it’s hard to find a major flaw on their roster.

“This is a really well-balanced team. They’re good in all three phases of the game,” Bill Belichick told reporters Wednesday morning. “They’ve got a really good offensive line, excellent skill players, starting with the quarterback, but certainly the receivers — [A.J.] Brown, [DeVonta] Smith, [Dallas] Goedert, I mean they’re all good. They’ve got good backs, good quarterback, good skill players.

“Defensively, their front is a very dominant front, best pass rushing front in the league by, I’d say, quite a bit with good depth. So, they can roll those guys out of there pretty comfortably and bring in other guys that are just as explosive, dangerous. They’ve got a great combination of power and speed in the pass rush front, and then some good coverage players.”

While the entire roster head-to-toe is one of, if not the best in the league, quarterback Jalen Hurts may be the straw that stirs the drink for Philadelphia.

“You’re talking about arguably the best player in the league, or one of the top two or three best players in the league,” Belichick said.

A breakout season in 2022 ended with Hurts finishing second in league MVP voting last season behind Patrick Mahomes. In just his second full season starting, the Philly QB threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while also adding 760 yards and 13 more scores on the ground.

As Patriots’ defensive play caller Steve Belichick called him: “A problem.”

“Hurts, he’s a problem at the end of the day,” Steve Belichick said Tuesday. “Thrower, runner, you know, he’s a dangerous weapon for them. And sometimes we’ll say like, ‘Oh, we gotta count him as an extra running back in the backfield.’ But he’s a running back who can throw the ball very well. So, he’s a tough challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Sunday’s contest won't mark the first time New England’s defense lined up against Hurts, as they saw him in joint practices prior to the 2021 season. As Steve Belichick noted, the quarterback has significantly improved his game since, however.

“Going back to when we practiced against them a couple years ago — practice is practice, first of all. I don’t want to compare how he played last year to how he played in practice, but it was definitely interesting to see him kind of where he was then — taking it with a grain of salt that that was practice — and how far he’s come,” Steve Belichick said. “Which you say that about a lot of players, right? As they grow, mature experience all that stuff. They change their style of game.”

As New England now prepares for the QB throughout the week, the mobile Malik Cunningham may be getting plenty of work as the de-facto Hurts on the scout-team throughout practice.

While he may provide the Patriots’ defense some intriguing looks, Bill Belichick knows that nobody can truly prepare them for what they’ll see from Hurts on game day.

“Malik has some good skills, but it would be a stretch to compare Malik Cunningham to Jalen Hurts now,” Bill Belichick said. “I mean, we’re talking about a guy who was second in MVP voting last year, or whatever he was. Athletically there are some similarities... Nobody has anybody who can be him and if they do, that guy’s probably not playing on scout team for that team anyway.

“We go through that every week. Every team’s got a few good players, and some great players, and it’s hard to replicate those players. If you have one, your guy’s probably not on the scout team doing that for that guy anyway. You do the best you can. We’ll have somebody to try to simulate the best we can what Hurts does, but we don’t have anybody like Hurts, and probably, neither does anybody else.”