A head coach trade and a 6th-round pick turned out to be game changers for the Patriots

Game changers come in all shapes and sizes. They can also come from anywhere. Just ask the New England Patriots.

From the early 2000s to 2018-19, the Patriots became perhaps the greatest dynasty in NFL history — possibly in all of sports. They didn’t do so with a former first overall pick and $100 million quarterback on their roster, nor the head coach who won NFL Coach of the Year with the team in 1994.

Instead, the Patriots dynasty was born the unconventional way: with a late-round draft pick at quarterback and a head coaching trade with a divisional rival.

It started in 2000 when owner Robert Kraft traded for head coach Bill Belichick from the New York Jets. The stakes were high for Kraft, who traded away a first-round pick in the move, but it may have been his best move as the team’s owner.

As a coach, Belichick’s knowledge of X’s and O’s was unrivaled. Having been around the game his entire life, Belichick had seen almost everything there was to see in football. When it came to game planning for an opponent, the coach would not be shy to shift his identity on a weekly basis to give his team the best chance to win.

Additionally, the coach’s detailed approach helped prepare his team for anything that came their way.

“The preparation, the attention to details, it seemed like most of the times our games were won during the week before we got to Sunday,” former Patriot Willie McGinest told the NFL Network.

But while Belichick was coaching his team to success on the field, he also was given complete control off of it in New England. Serving as the de facto general manager, it started with building a winning culture. Players who came to New England would understand their role and what was expected out of them on the football field.

It helped pave the way for an unprecedented stretch of success, one that was so successful that coaches in other leagues and sports started paying attention.

“A lot of what we are trying to create in Los Angeles stems from how Coach Belichick leads,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told ESPN back in 2017. “He’s the master at creating a winning culture. The ability to get his players to be accountable and solely play for one another is unparalleled.”

What was perhaps most impressive from Belichick’s team building was that it took place in the salary cap era. Established in the NFL in 1994, the salary cap was made to stop teams like the New England Patriots and promote parity across the league. Yet for nearly 20 years, the Patriots were almost penciled into every AFC Championship Game.

Belichick had a special way of finding players that fit and would elevate their game in his system. But as he’s said countless times himself, football is a “players’ game.”

The head coach’s best move as a general manager came in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft when he selected quarterback Tom Brady. As for Bill’s best move as a head coach? Well that came when he hitched his wagon to Brady when quarterback Drew Bledsoe went down with an injury.

Despite Bledsoe signing the biggest contract in NFL history in March of 2001, Belichick believed Brady playing quarterback was the best thing for the team roughly six months later.

And he sure was right. During Brady’s career in New England, he became the most decorated player in NFL history while changing the game himself.

En route to six Super Bowl championships and boatloads of other records, Brady redefined what it meant to be a franchise quarterback. His combination of skill, motivation and desire to win may never be matched again, while his performance on the field helped set the stage for the pass-happy game we watch today.

Not only did Brady prove that it is possible to win seven Super Bowls, but he played at the highest possible level for two decades. Every time a team drafts or adds a quarterback nowadays, fans, executives, coaches, and everybody with ties to that organization dream of a career that equals even half of what Brady brought to New England.

“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated,” Robert Kraft said in Brady’s farewell post. “You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.”

Combining Brady’s drive and ability with Belichick’s coaching mind and team-building philosophy, sports may never seen another dynasty like New England’s. In total, the coach and quarterback combined for six Super Bowls, nine AFC titles, and 17 division titles. That’s just the headlines of a record book covered in their names.

Both Brady and Belichick are widely recognized as the greatest quarterback and coach the game of football has ever seen, as they were true game changers of the sport.