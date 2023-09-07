The New England Patriots will kick off their 2023 regular season this week. The first game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles will be an opportunity for the team to show that it has, indeed, successfully closed the book on a disappointing 2022.

As a result of that season, several players such as quarterback Mac Jones and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne are under considerable pressure this coming year. They need to prove themselves both for the sake of their own future in New England, and the team’s success as a whole in 2023.

The same is true for several of their teammates. The following eight in particular are are under the most pressure — be it because of role, expectation, investment, or a combination of factors — this year.

QB Mac Jones: By next offseason, the Patriots have to make a decision on Jones: do they exercise the fifth-year option in his rookie contract for 2025, or decline it and make him a free agent after 2024? Needless to say that his performance in 2023 will be crucial to that decision, and his outlook as a whole. Two years after joining the team as a first-round draft pick, Jones therefore appears to be at a crossroads of sorts.

WR Kendrick Bourne: Few players were impacted harder by the Patriots’ offensive experiment last season than Bourne. Coming off a highly encouraging first year in the system, he appeared to find himself in the doghouse and took a statistical step back. With Bill O’Brien now on board as the team’s new coordinator on that side of the ball, and with him claiming to be in the best shape of his life, the door seems open for a bounce-back. Bourne has to prove that he can really do that, though.

WR Tyquan Thornton: A second-round draft pick one year ago, Thornton has been on and off so far. When healthy and available, he has had some promising moments. However, his availability has been spotty and might ultimately be his undoing in the NFL: he needs to get back onto the field as soon as possible — he will miss at least the first four weeks on injured reserve — and then show he can be the player he was brought in to be.

OT Trent Brown: The offensive tackle position might end up being the Patriots’ Achilles heel this year, especially if the left-side starter is not up to the challenge. Trent Brown has shown in the past that he can be a top-10 tackle in football, and New England might need him to be that again this year. If so, the team would not have to worry about Mac Jones’ blindside.

LB Josh Uche: Entering the final season of his rookie contract, Josh Uche has to show that his breakout 2022 was not a flash in the pan: after registering just four sacks over his first two years in the NFL combined, he had 11.5 in Year 3. If he wants to cash in next spring, and if New England wants its pass rush to remain among the most potent in football, Uche delivering a repeat performance is key.

CB Jack Jones: If there are questions about your off-field conduct — and an offseason arrest for bringing weapons to an airport security checkpoint would qualify as that — you better look the part on the field. The Patriots believe that Jack Jones can do that, but the sophomore defender needs to show that the team’s trust is not misplaced.

CB Jonathan Jones: With Devin McCourty retired, Jones is now the elder statesman in the Patriots’ secondary. As such, he not only needs to continue playing on a high level as either as starter in the slot or on the outside, but also help fill the leadership void created.

P Bryce Baringer: While the Patriots decided not to keep any place kickers around to back up (or challenge) Chad Ryland, fellow rookie Bryce Baringer has a punter waiting on the practice squad. With Corliss Waitman also available for the team to use in case things to sideways, Baringer needs to continue bringing his A-game on a week-to-week basis.

Obviously, the list of players under pressure extends beyond those eight. You could also add players such as Matthew Judon, Cole Strange or Kyle Dugger to the mix. You could even go beyond the roster and onto the coaching staff, with head coach Bill Belichick also having to show he can turn the club’s fortunes around after a bad 2022.

New England’s season opener against the Eagles will be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 11.