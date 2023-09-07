Patriots season predictions: Will New England return to the playoffs?

Coming off a season that can best be described as “underwhelming” the New England Patriots are as hard as any team in the league to predict for 2023. On the one hand, they should field a better offense and still have one of the top defenses in football. On the other, they are in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL and playing a difficult schedule throughout.

What will happen is anybody’s guess, and in this particular case: ours. The Pats Pulpit staff put its collective head together to figure out what will definitely, 100 percent, no questions asked happen this year.

Spoiler alert: it seems like we’re quite the optimistic bunch.

Bernd Buchmasser: 10-7. The Patriots face one of the hardest schedules in recent memory, and time will tell whether their defense will be really as good as advertised versus a murderers row of quarterbacks. However, their offense should look a lot better than last year’s and improving in the margins alone might help them not just get on the plus side in the win column again, but also qualify for the postseason as a wild card team.

Oliver Thomas: 9-8. Bill Belichick has noted before how the first month of the regular season can be viewed as an extension of the preseason. By the night of Oct. 1, that extension will be over after enduring the Eagles and Dolphins at home as well as the Jets and Cowboys on the road. Potentially three or four losses out of the gate. What New England does from there will be the fascinating part, but one of the NFL’s premier defenses didn’t have this complement of coaching on the other side last year. If continues to translate, there’s a path to get back over .500. That path just looks like a long one in the 2023 AFC East.

Alec Shane: 10-7. I could just as easily see the Patriots going 6-11 or 12-5, to be honest; an unpredictable schedule with unknowns at key positions makes 2023 a tough season to call. But they always seem to win a game they’re supposed to lose (which will hopefully offset that one loss they’re supposed to win) and tend to come together when it matters. 10 wins and a Wild Card berth seems about right.

Pat Lane: 10-7: The Patriots were a few boneheaded mistakes away from winning double digit games with Matt Patricia at offensive coordinator, so I find it hard to believe they can’t get there this year. They have a tough schedule, but I expect the offense, and Mac Jones, to be much improved, and their defense only got younger and faster. The division is better, but so are the Patriots, and I think they’re going to be competing for a playoff spot when December and January roll around.

Matthew Rewinski: 10-7. Like both Peter Pan and the Joker eloquently put it, I’m a man of my word. So I’m sticking with the shot I shot back in May: 10-7. That’s counting the Patriots keeping the blessed tradition going and sweeping the Jets, because this we-found-love-in-a-hopeless-place bit that Aaron Rodgers is doing will almost surely go sour by Halloween at the latest, and, conversely, we’re assuming the Bills wipe the floor with New England both times they meet up in the regular season, because Buffalo is really good at scoring points. As for the rest, defense doesn’t win championships anymore. But it does give the 2023 Patriots a high enough floor that if Bill O’Brien can successfully pilot an offense that isn’t the literal worst in the NFL in red zone scoring, this team could have a lot of fun making just about every game into a rock fight.

Marima: 11-6. I’m all in on the optimism this season — but without channeling my inner Pollyanna or wishful thinking. From many accounts, the 2023 Patriots have run a crisper, more efficient camp this spring and I believe that will show up in games. Think of how many games last year were lost at least in part because of penalties, plays slow to get called in, confusion on the sideline, the ineptitude on special teams, etc. That team had a chance to beat the Bills in Week 18 had it not been for TWO kickoff returns for TDs. I won’t even mention the Raiders debacle. Point is, the Patriots will win more games merely by cleaning up the sloppy play. I believe they do that this year.

Matt St. Jean: 11-6. The sun is shining, there’s a beautiful breeze, and the fields of New England are filled with the sounds of good offensive coaching. It’s a new day, and it feels good. Mac Jones will reach new highs with an improved offensive line, a deeper stable of weapons to throw to, and — of course — the addition of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. An elite defense last season added a trio of top draft picks who seem ready to contribute from the jump. And the woeful special teams unit was revamped, drafting a pair of rookies at kicker and punter who can each boot the ball out of the stadium, plus a pair of specialists in veteran Chris Board and rookie Ameer Speed who will contribute immediately. Yes, the schedule is harder on paper. But this is a group better on paper than the one that took the field last year, and a coaching staff of Bill Belichick, Bill O’Brien, Joe Judge (the special teams version), Jerod Mayo, and Steve Belichick is one of the best groups in the NFL in my eyes. This team should finish above .500 and can reach 11 wins by picking up some big victories at home. The Pats will go 4-2 in the AFC East and pick up the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs.

What do you think? Are we too optimistic? Somehow not optimistic enough? And what are your predictions?

