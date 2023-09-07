New England Patriots links 9/07/23 - Time for Mac Jones’ Patriots to fly

The official 2023 NFL season may have begun in March but the fun stuff starts tonight. Lions at Chiefs kick off at 8:20 and I’ll be pretty much glued to the TV for the next three hours. Pats fans see tonight’s game as just the appetizer ahead of the start of the real season this Sunday: Week 1 Patriots vs. Eagles. The return of Tom Brady and the rebirth of the new Mac Jones-Bill O’Brien era. The atmosphere will be all love and homecoming, hopefully capped off with some good football being played and extending the warm feelings to this year’s squad going forward. 1-0. That’s the best-case scenario.

The NFL experts aren’t even close to seeing things that way. Yet. Even the local writers are hesitant to show anything but skepticism that the 2023 Patriots will be able to keep up with the top half of the league. Only one way to quell the naysayers and that’s to play the game. We finally get to watch them do that this weekend. Giddyup!

