New England Patriots links 9/07/23 - Time for Mac Jones’ Patriots to fly

The official 2023 NFL season may have begun in March but the fun stuff starts tonight. Lions at Chiefs kick off at 8:20 and I’ll be pretty much glued to the TV for the next three hours. Pats fans see tonight’s game as just the appetizer ahead of the start of the real season this Sunday: Week 1 Patriots vs. Eagles. The return of Tom Brady and the rebirth of the new Mac Jones-Bill O’Brien era. The atmosphere will be all love and homecoming, hopefully capped off with some good football being played and extending the warm feelings to this year’s squad going forward. 1-0. That’s the best-case scenario.
The NFL experts aren’t even close to seeing things that way. Yet. Even the local writers are hesitant to show anything but skepticism that the 2023 Patriots will be able to keep up with the top half of the league. Only one way to quell the naysayers and that’s to play the game. We finally get to watch them do that this weekend. Giddyup!
- Game Preview: Eagles at Patriots. Series history; Scouting the Matchups; Tale of the tape; What to look for.
- Broadcast Info: How to watch/listen, Eagles at Patriots.
- Patriots-Eagles Wednesday Injury Report.
- Press Conference: Bill Belichick - Hunter Henry - Rhamondre Stevenson - David Andrews - Josh Uche - Matthew Slater.
- Patriots Playbook 9/6: Eagles preview and NFL Week I predictions. (2 hours)
- Alexandra Francisco reports the Patriots collaborated with New England artists for 2023 Gameday Poster series.
- Doug Kyed explains how Malik Cunningham has been a secret weapon in preparation for Week 1, but the Pats know they need more than that to prepare for the Eagles.
- Phil Perry identifies Christian Gonzalez and Kendrick Bourne as the “X-factors” who will be key to the Patriots exceeding expectations for 2023.
- Doug Kyed is happy to report the Patriots practiced with a full roster Wednesday, a sign of excellent health heading into this weekend’s season opener against the Eagles.
- Karen Guregian writes how the players buying into Bill O’Brien’s offense is only half the battle. The unit is talking the talk but can they walk the walk? Can O’Brien live up to the hype of being a miracle worker and make chicken salad out of chicken bleep? /’Eesh...
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick had high praise for Mac Jones, but the team remains unsettled at backup QB.
- Phil Perry’s 2023 NFL QB tiers: Mac Jones in the “Above Average” category (along with Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa and Kenny Pickett).
- Chris Mason rounds up the MassLive predictions: Patriots record, Super Bowl winner. High pick for the Pats is 12-5, low is 8-9. /There’s a little optimism in the air after all.
- Matt Dolloff resets the Patriots’ wide receiver depth charts for 2023.
- Chris Mason notes Rhamondre Stevenson clearly is eager to play alongside Ezekiel Elliott: “Having that 1-2 and not missing a step when I come out of the game or Zeke has to come out of the game, that’s going to be huge.”
- Sophie Weller hears from new OL Vederian Lowe on his quick transition to New England. “Just trying to get used to the culture that I’m in and the coaches and learning the playbook. I’m trying to pick that up as quickly as I can... I’m very excited to see what our team can do this season.”
- Zolak & Bertrand guest David Andrews talks about the standard set by Tom Brady in New England.
- Scott McLaughlin highlights WEEI guest Boomer Esiason who states that anyone suggesting the Patriots could fire Bill Belichick if they miss the playoffs again this season is an “idiot.”
- Mark Daniels notes Bill Belichick expects Jack Jones will be available to play on Sunday. Belichick declined to say if there was any communication from the NFL about possible league discipline.
- Andrew Callahan mentions Kyle Dugger says there’s no update on a possible contract extension.
- Hayden Bird posts a quiz to test your knowledge of Patriots-Eagles history.
- Chris Mason highlights WEEI guest Devin McCourty who was asked how awkward things were between Patricia, Jones, and Judge last season. He didn’t sugarcoat it.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots Mailbag: Getting ready for Week 1.
- Steve Hewitt reports the Patriots are eager to celebrate Tom Brady’s return ‘the right way.’
- Alex Barth and Matt McCarthy pick “The Brady 23”: Recounting the 23 best games of Tom Brady’s career.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Gino Cammelleri (Locked On Eagles) preview the Week 1 Patriots-Eagles matchup. (34 min.)
