There is arguably no team in the NFL as good as the Philadelphia Eagles when it comes to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Last season, the team of head coach Nick Sirianni led the league with 70 sacks — a whooping 15 more than the second-placed Kansas City Chiefs — and applied pressure on 25.5 percent of all opposing dropbacks. And with most of the Eagles’ pass rush personnel still in the fold heading into 2023, it appears little is expected to change.

Needless to say, the New England Patriots will have their hands full on Sunday. That is especially true given that Philadelphia made no secrets about its intentions: they want to dare Patriots quarterback Mac Jones to beat them.

“Mac Jones, we’ve got to make sure we hit him and make sure we disrupt him back there,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, “because at the end of the day he looks good when nobody is touching him. So, we have to make sure that at least happens by us and at least get some hits on him and make sure we disrupt them in run game, and make them one-dimensional.”

Putting the pressure on Jones both figuratively and literally makes sense from an Eagles perspective. Entering his third year in the league, he is still a young quarterback — one that is coming off a disappointing season, in particular when pressured.

The numbers speak for themselves. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones looked very good when kept clean in 2022, completing 71.7 percent of his passes for an average of 7.3 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. A drop-off when feeling the heat is natural, but it was drastic in his case.

On his 145 dropbacks under pressure, his completion rate dropped to 42.4 percent, his yards per attempt to 5.1. He also threw just three touchdowns versus eight interceptions.

The Eagles using their all-world pass rush to exploit those inconsistencies should come as no surprise. Add the fact that they will focus on stopping New England’s ground game to make the team one-dimensional, and you can see why Jones will be in the spotlight on Sunday.

The Patriots’ starting QB, however, is looking forward to that challenge.

“They can do whatever they want — they can blitz 11 people if they want. You just have to be prepared and have the toolbox to use, and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” he told reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday.

“It takes all 11 guys, but you have to go out here and play fast, too. So, looking forward to doing that. Feel like we have seen our defense for a few months now, they do a lot of stuff. So does Philly, and they have a very experienced front, great DBs, great linebackers. So, it’s really a tough challenge but looking forward to playing them.”