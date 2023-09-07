Patriots vs. Eagles Thursday injury report: Jack Jones sidelined as three remain limited

After beginning preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles with perfect attendance, the New England Patriots went forward without one member of the active roster on Thursday.

Cornerback Jack Jones missed practice due to a hamstring issue that previously left him listed among the limited.

Here’s the second injury report ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET season opener at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

Eagles

No players listed

As a rookie in New England’s 2022 secondary, Jones intercepted two passes, returned one for a touchdown, and added one forced fumble to go with one fumble recovery. The No. 121 overall pick by way of USC, Moorpark College and Arizona State saw action in 13 games before being placed on injured reserve and later the suspended list. He twice started at boundary corner, where his coverage skills project to an expanded role.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

G Cole Strange (knee)

Eagles

CB Mario Goodrich (illness)

New England’s initial injury report of September included a handful of limited participants. A trio stayed in that capacity on Thursday, including the veteran Parker at wide receiver, who is managing a knee ailment. Starting interior linemen in Strange and Onwenu also remained partial in the heat. The left guard was sidelined by a leg injury early in training camp, and the right guard was activated off physically unable to perform at its conclusion after offseason ankle surgery.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Eagles

CB Josh Jobe (illness)

Starting left tackle Trent Brown was removed from New England’s side of the injury report on Thursday after being listed as limited due to an illness the afternoon prior. He appeared in every game last campaign, finishing second on the offense with 98 percent of the snaps played.