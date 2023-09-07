David Andrews is not concerned about the state of the New England Patriots’ offensive line heading into the season opener.

Despite the unit having played musical chairs for much of the summer, and with the Philadelphia Eagles’ highly-potent pass rush coming to town, the team captain went full “What, me worry?” when speaking about the group on Wednesday. For Andrews, change is a constant, and getting the depth options some reps a positive.

“It’s very rarely that five guys are going to start the whole year,” he said. “Good news, guys are coming back — those weren’t season-ending injuries, so they’re coming back. And a lot of young guys have been getting reps all summer. It hasn’t just started this week for them, right? It’s been very early on in this training camp, through the spring, everything.”

On paper, the Patriots’ top offensive line would consist of left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Cole Strange, Andrews at center, right guard Michael Onwenu and either Riley Reiff or Calvin Anderson manning the right tackle spot. However, that lineup did not take the field even once in training camp or preseason.

Strange missed time because of a knee injury; Onwenu and Anderson started camp on the physically unable to perform and non-football illness lists, respectively; Reiff got hurt in the preseason finale and is now on injured reserve. And while the first three of those four have since returned to practice, the Patriots’ offensive line is a major question mark heading into Sunday’s game against Philadelphia.

But even if the Patriots have to turn to their depth — players such as rookies Atonio Mafi and Sidy Sow might sub in to give the reconvalescent starters a breather — Andrews feels confident.

“I’ve been in those shoes, I started Week 1 as a rookie — three of us, I think,” he said. “So, been in those shoes. And we had a lot of success. You’re just going out there, playing hard, knowing what to do, and the rest will take care of itself.”