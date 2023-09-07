NFL continues reviewing Jack Jones situation even after gun charges were dropped

Even though the weapons charges against Jack Jones were dropped earlier this week, the New England Patriots cornerback is not fully off the hook just yet. Not only did he agree to one year of pre-trial probation and 48 hours of community service, the NFL is also still reviewing the situation.

According to league spokesman Tim Schlittner, the affair “remains under review” as of Thursday (via NBC Sports’ Phil Perry):

We have been monitoring developments in the matter which remains under review.

Jones, 25, was arrested in June after two firearms were allegedly found in a carry-on bag of his at Logan Airport. The sophomore defender was released on $30,0000 bail and later pleaded not guilty to multiple gun-related charges — charges that were dismissed earlier this week as part of an exchange deal.

“Jack is grateful to have the case resolved and is looking forward to playing football,” his attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Despite his legal situation being resolved, the NFL might still decide to discipline Jones. At the moment, however, he remains on the Patriots’ active roster and should be available for the team’s season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles — in theory, at least.

Jones, after all, is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss Thursday’s practice. His status for Sunday’s game is in question.

The Patriots will host the Eagles at Gillette Stadium for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 10.