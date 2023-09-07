Sophomore cornerback Jack Jones was the lone member of the New England Patriots’ roster not present at practice on Thursday. It appears his absence might not have been a one-off affair.

According to a report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Jones is “expected to miss some time” because of the hamstring injury he currently is dealing with.

Jones, 25, got shaken up during Wednesday’s practice. The former fourth-round draft pick was listed as limited on the injury report that day before being a no-show entirely on Thursday. The circumstances surrounding the ailment put his availability for Sunday’s regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles very much in doubt.

With Jones potentially unavailable, the Patriots’ cornerback group will be down to projected starters Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones, as well as Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade and Ameer Speed. Safety/cornerback hybrid Jalen Mills offers additional depth.

For Jones, the injury adds another chapter to what has already been a tumultuous second year in the NFL. Earlier this offseason, Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport after a pair of firearms was allegedly found in his carry-on luggage.

While the gun-related charges he was facing were ultimately dropped in exchange for probation and community service, the league continues its review of the situation. Regardless of the outcome of that process, it looks like the Patriots will be without Jones now anyway — at least temporarily.

New England’s game against the Eagles at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 10.