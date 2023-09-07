Football is officially back! The 2023 NFL season is about to kickoff as the Detroit Lions visit the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead. Despite the Chiefs missing both Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes may be all Kansas City needs to stage off the up-and-coming Lions.

As for the New England Patriots perspective, let’s take a look at who to root for. Welcome to our Patriots Rooting Guide of Week 1.

8:20 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions (0-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (0-0): Go Lions! In the AFC vs NFC matchup, New England will always side with the opposing conference. While Kansas City should be considered a near lock for the AFC West and a playoff spot, every loss in the AFC is welcomed for New England.

Check down below to see Pats Pulpit’s picks tonight and head to the comment section to further discussion tonight’s opening game.

If you’re looking to make your own pick on the game, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook.