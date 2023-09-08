The New England Patriots have revealed their team captains for the 2023 season.

As was announced on Friday, six players will carry the honorary title this upcoming season. Quarterback Mac Jones, tight end Hunter Henry, wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater, center David Andrews, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley have all been voted captains.

Only Captains in the Building. pic.twitter.com/l55XwjlWsA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 8, 2023

Five out of the six retained the jobs they already held last year. Jones and Wise Jr. are entering their second seasons as captains after first playing the part last season, with Bentley heading into Year 3, Andrews into Year 7, and Slater into his 13th year as one of the official leaders in the locker room.

Joining them is a new face: Henry will be a first-time captain for the Patriots this year. Entering his third season with the club, the 28-year-old projects as a starter-level player and one of Jones’ favorite targets. He will also play a major role in helping lead the entire team through the season.

For Henry, this is not entirely unfamiliar terrain. He also was voted a team captain in 2020, his final season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England also carried six captains last season. Besides Jones, Andrews, Slater, Wise Jr. and Bentley, long-time starting safety Devin McCourty also received the honor. McCourty, however, announced his retirement earlier this offseason, paving the way for Henry to fill his vacant spot among the team’s leadership.

The Patriots will open their 2023 regular season on Sunday by welcoming the Philadelphia Eagles to Gillette Stadium. The game against the reigning NFC champions will be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sept. 10.