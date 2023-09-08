Mac Jones recalls lessons learned from former college teammate, now-Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts will be competitors in Week 1 of the NFL season this weekend. But just a short time ago, the two were teammates at the University of Alabama.

When Jones first arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2017, he sat behind both Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart. Hurts, who at the time was the reigning SEC Offensive Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, was eventually demoted to backup behind Tagovailoa before transferring to Oklahoma in 2020.

Jones was on deck to watch how the quarterback handled the situation.

“I think there is a lot of learning lessons,” Jones told reporters on Thursday. “I definitely took a lot of that, loved to see him bounce back and do a great job. In college he went through a lot, transferred and played well everywhere he’s been. It’s just who he is, it’s Jalen Hurts. He’s just a great player, great person and a good friend.”

Beyond learning from Hurts’ journey, the first lesson Jones received from him was on the conditioning field during Nick Saban’s infamous fourth quarter conditioning program.

“I guess conditioning is the first thing. Me and him were always running against each other. He is definitely faster than me, but I feel like I gave him a good run for his money,” Jones joked. “I learned a lot from him, just stuff like that, leading off the field, and like the fourth quarter program we had.

“He just always did such a good job running, leading, never showed a lot of emotion, just did his thing and I actually learned a lot from him there. Then, obviously on the field there is a bunch of stuff, too. So, I really appreciate him.”

The two will now matchup against each other on an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. Jones will try to steal one from Hurts’ Eagles, who are one of the top projected teams in the NFL due to their QB.

Just last season, Hurts finished second in MVP voting as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to an appearance in the Super Bowl. His performance earned him a record-breaking five-year, $255 million contract with Philadelphia during the offseason.

“Obviously a great player,” Jones said of Hurts. “I’ve been fortunately to play with him and I learned a lot from him. Definitely a great quarterback, and I just think back on the times we had. I’m just really proud of him and everything he’s done in the NFL.”

Beyond Week 1, of course, Hurts will be rooting for his former college teammate as well.

“I’m looking forward to him doing big things this year,” Hurts said of Jones to Philadelphia reporters on Wednesday. “Mac has always been a great competitor. He had a hunger for the game. Just learning and always challenging himself.”