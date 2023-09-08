The New England Patriots announced their team captains for the 2023-24 season on Friday. The six-man list included one new name for this season: tight end Hunter Henry.

“It’s definitely special, I mean it’s voted on by your peers,” Henry said on Friday. “It feels good and is definitely an honor.”

Henry will join Mac Jones, Matthew Slater, David Andrews, Ja’Whaun Bentley, and Deatrich Wise as New England’s captains this season. As Bill Belichick noted Friday morning, each player were among the Patriots’ offseason program winners.

The head coach had particular high praise for the tight end, as well.

“He’s one of our best players,” Belichick said of Henry. “He’s a very dependable player, smart, makes a lot of good decisions, experienced. Everything’s pretty good, on and off the field. Well respected.

“He does a great job — works hard, out there every day, smart guy, productive player, good player. Good to have him.”

It’s not the first time Henry has received such an honor in his career, as he was voted a team captain with the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2020. Since signing with New England in the 2021 offseason, the tight end feels he’s grown both on and off the field.

“I feel like I've grown a lot,” Henry said. “This place has challenged me in a lot of ways. I felt like when I first got here I might have been a little uncomfortable in a way. It pushed me to kind of get out of my comfort zone in a lot of ways. It was for the better in a lot of ways. It’s helped me as a player, helped me as a person.”

Despite being named a team captain for the first time in New England, Henry doesn’t expect a major change in his approach this season.

“I’m just still be who I am. Just try to be as consistent as I can,” he explained. “Maybe step it up in talking a little bit more, maybe a little bit more vocal, but at the same time I feel like I’ve been that way anyway. So, just going to be who I am.”