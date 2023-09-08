New England Patriots 9/08/23 - Week 1 Patriots vs. Eagles: Matchups, previews, More!

Week 1 kicked off in the Patriots favor. It’s always helpful when an AFC rival loses to the NFC and more fun when the losing team is the latest darling of the league. Unlike Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs, Tom Brady’s Patriots were never considered one of the ‘beautiful people’ in the NFL - even while winning championships. In fact the league and the officials tried to level the field to bring them down. Rules changes (too many to list), the phantom OPI calls on Randy Moss and Rob Gronkowski because they were just so much better than their peers, the draft picks taken away after blown-up phony scandals are just a few examples of how that played out.

This is why when New England takes the field on Sunday they have to play a tight, disciplined game. Their offensive line isn’t going to get away with uncalled false starts like Chief’s OT Jawaan Taylor, who lined up illegally all night long. Everything counts this year. For the Patriots that starts with recognizing there is no such thing as home-field advantage. Opponents, including the referees, will pick their mistakes apart - just like the Patriots used to do. Go Pats!

